Phaedra Parks makes fans happy with this photo with their boys

Phaedra Parks shared a photo on her social media account where she is with her two children, and fans can't get enough of these young people. Phaedra subtitled the image with a motivating message, and you can see the photo and the subtitle below.

A few days ago, she also had some words to share about envy in general.

‘When everything looks like an uphill trip, remember the view from the top! Bre #breathtaking #peace #family Pha️ ’Phaedra captioned his post.

Someone said: "Phaedra, you and your children look amazing," and another follower posted this in the comments: "I will climb these mountains with open hands … 💪🏽’

A fan wrote: "That view is nothing without you beautiful," and someone else posted: "Hi Phaedra, you did a good job with the boy you seem so happy."

Another commentator wrote: "I love to see a smile on your face, you have a beautiful smile and embrace blessings for you and the children."

A follower said: "That glow is different when you don't need validation Phaedra … love your soul."

Another follower posted this message: "I know that the life you are living full of love, joy and happiness with such freedom that you swear that sometimes you can fly, enjoying those children will grow faster than lightning."

Someone else also praised Phaedra and said this: ‘Always perfect, such a beautiful woman. Keep doing YOU and let them keep hating "This is how we shoot the Scorpios."

One commenter said: Sí Yes, Phaedra! This is exactly what you seem to win! You like good wine 🍷 you've been drinking a lot of water and thinking about the business that pays you! 😝 ’

Fans are completely in love with Phaedra, and every time they have the chance, they ask Bravo TV to bring her back to RHOA.



