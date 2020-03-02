Peter Weber's single contestants give him a rating

Is it possible to get an A + for being single?
According to several contestants and a tired lead, no, it is not. And even if it were, that would be a super boring season.
Peter Weber he has faced a lot of criticism for his inability to make decisions and only for his general air of struggle this season of The Bachelor, so after recording Women say it all, which was broadcast tonight, we asked a handful of its contestants to give it a rating.
In the end, it didn't go so bad. He passed the class with a fairly solid grade, even if there were some ideas on how he could have improved.
"I feel that if he could have been a little more direct with that, he would have helped us all, because then we became insecure because he wasn't sure," Lexi told us. "So I think maybe you just stand firm on some decisions, but you can't go back. Everything happens for a reason, and I think that every decision you made has led you to where it is now, and it seems really happy."
Kelsey said he thought people are too critical of the Pete driver because "there is no right or wrong answer."
"He doesn't know what's going on in the house," he said. "All he knows is the information given to him, so it's hard for me to criticize him personally, just because I know he made mistakes through this. I think he did the best he could honestly, and I think he did a good job, and he simply followed his heart, and that's all you can do. "
Peter rated himself an 8.5 (which is basically a B).
"I am proud of what I did, and I know that there are many opinions out there, but for me, I have a lot of confidence and I agree with my decisions, and even in the midst of all the controversy, it is very difficult," he said. He says. "And anyone who tries to make a comment about it that has not been in this position … really has no way of knowing how difficult it is, and especially if he tries to give himself to each individual relationship as much as I tried to do it, that makes it's two months confusing. But I followed my heart and I'm really proud of that. "
So can anyone get a 10?
"Honestly not."
Press play up to hear more about Peter and the ladies.
The BachelorThe end of two nights starts next Monday at 8 p.m. on ABC