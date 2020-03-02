Peter Weber's single contestants give him a rating

Is it possible to get an A + for being single?

According to several contestants and a tired lead, no, it is not. And even if it were, that would be a super boring season.

Peter Weber he has faced a lot of criticism for his inability to make decisions and only for his general air of struggle this season of The Bachelor, so after recording Women say it all, which was broadcast tonight, we asked a handful of its contestants to give it a rating.

In the end, it didn't go so bad. He passed the class with a fairly solid grade, even if there were some ideas on how he could have improved.

"I feel that if he could have been a little more direct with that, he would have helped us all, because then we became insecure because he wasn't sure," Lexi told us. "So I think maybe you just stand firm on some decisions, but you can't go back. Everything happens for a reason, and I think that every decision you made has led you to where it is now, and it seems really happy."