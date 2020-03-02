Peter Weber is devastated as a contestant almost opts for Rose's ceremony

A B C

Later, the pilot is face to face with the ladies, whom he sent home in previous episodes, during the special & # 39; Women Tell All & # 39; in which they also face each other.



The Monday March 2 episode of "The Bachelor" Mountain range Peter Weber Remembering her emotional conversation with Madison during her appointment in the fantasy suite, when she told him she would break up if he had slept with any of the other two women, Hannah Ann and Victoria F. Madison cried when Peter admitted that he was being intimate . with them. They ended their date with things in their relationship completely unsolved.

Later, it was time for the next rose ceremony, but Madison was nowhere to be seen. When he finally arrived, he told the host Chris Harrison, "I'm not great. I was falling in love with him, and then, last night it happened, and now I really don't know."

Peter first gave the rose to Hannah Ann, who accepted. The second rose went to Madison, who also accepted it, although at first she seemed hesitant. That meant that Victoria was sent home. "I just want you to know how real everything was for me," Peter told Victoria later. "I swear to God, Victoria. I was falling in love with you. All those feelings, all since that last date, waking up with you the next morning and how I was expressing that … that was all so real. I just know that my heart is further along with the other two girls. "

Victoria couldn't contain her tears as she walked away. "It is what it is," he said. "It's sad. I just hoped to find love. Isn't that what someone expected? I think the conversation he had with Madison changed everything he felt with me. The fact that someone could influence his opinion with an ultimatum … It's bullshit. I just don't want him to regret the decisions he has made. "

Later, Peter came face to face with the ladies eliminated during the special "Women Tell All". During the special, Alayah was confronted by everyone because she was accused of being "false." There was also a drama between Victoria P. and Alayah, who were said to meet through beauty pageants. The first one could be seen comforting Alayah in the special despite speaking ill of her behind her back.

"You are the easiest person in the house," Savannah told Victoria. "You wanted everyone to be against her." In a short time, the ladies shouted at each other.

Tammy, meanwhile, denied having called Kelsey "alcoholic" and "pillbox." That did not satisfy Kelsey, who said while crying: "By stating that I am emotionally unstable, that I have a mental breakdown, that I have alcoholic tendencies … it is a very strong accusation of someone. By putting that out there, now I am labeled as something that I am not. It is also very rude to people suffering from these diseases. I do not agree with that. "

As for Victoria F., recently eliminated, she admitted to feeling "frustrated" with herself for having pushed Peter away throughout the season. "I didn't realize how much he cared for me," he explained in the hot seat. "I wish I had let him love me as he wanted before. I think it would have been very different."

Later that night, Peter also shared his feelings towards the ladies. Meanwhile, Mykenna called him for apparently giving him false hope by keeping her after the two-to-one date with Tammy just to eliminate her at the next rose ceremony. "Upon entering that night, I didn't know for sure where all the roses were going. I promise you. I wouldn't have made you go through that if I had. I wanted to have a couple more conversations that night and I'm sorry that it came out like this, "Peter explained.

Season 24 of "The Bachelor" will air its two-night finale on March 9 and 10 on ABC.