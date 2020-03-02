Pete Buttigieg suspends presidential campaign as California primary approaches – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – Pete Buttigieg is finishing his career for the Democratic presidential nomination less than two days before Californians go to the polls on Super Tuesday, according to several sources.

Three attendees at the Pete for America campaign confirmed the report to Up News Info News on Sunday.

Buttigieg won the largest number of delegates at the Iowa assemblies and then placed second in the New Hampshire primary, but struggled to find a way forward after the defeats in Nevada and South Carolina.

