Pete Buttigieg suspends presidential campaign as California primary approaches – Up News Info San Francisco

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
3
<pre><pre>Pete Buttigieg suspends presidential campaign as California primary approaches - CBS San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – Pete Buttigieg is finishing his career for the Democratic presidential nomination less than two days before Californians go to the polls on Super Tuesday, according to several sources.

Three attendees at the Pete for America campaign confirmed the report to Up News Info News on Sunday.

%MINIFYHTML2bf8619f46976f02a660c3332025684011%%MINIFYHTML2bf8619f46976f02a660c3332025684012%

Buttigieg won the largest number of delegates at the Iowa assemblies and then placed second in the New Hampshire primary, but struggled to find a way forward after the defeats in Nevada and South Carolina.

CONTINUOUS COVERAGE IN Up News Info NEWS: Pete Buttigieg retires from the 2020 presidential race

The mayor of South Bend, Indiana, and Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg meets with supporters at a community event in support of a parcel tax to raise money for schools, in Los Angeles, California on May 9, 2019 in Los Angeles. (Robyn Beck through Getty Images)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here