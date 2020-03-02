Perillas, a casual and fast Korean restaurant, returns to Bow Market in June

%MINIFYHTML72fb41991e243f5ca6ec20e13ab34bd211% %MINIFYHTML72fb41991e243f5ca6ec20e13ab34bd212%

Knobs simply can't stay away from Bow Market.

After signing a six-month lease in October 2018 as an emerging concept in the Somerville complex, the informal and fast Korean restaurant decided to stay for another six months. When the lease was over, Perillas owner James Choi began looking for a new and permanent space, while continuing to run the company's catering business from Foundation Kitchen, a shared culinary workspace.

But in June, Perillas will return to Bow Market, this time as a permanent tenant with a two-year lease (and an option to extend it for another year).

"It's a very familiar market for us," Choi told Boston.com. "The spaces are small, but we know it works for us."

Knobs serves quick casual Korean bowls. – Knobs

Perilla's permanent excavations will serve the same menu as its pop-up window, a small line with bowls of bulgolgi beef bibimbap or vegetarian bibimbap with the option of adding a boiled marinated egg. Choi said that in September, when Perillas organizes a large opening event, it is likely that a limited menu item, such as kalbi (grilled Korean ribs) will be offered.

“As we move forward in the rhythm of things, we hope to use this space, maybe once every two months, to organize a unique event in which a certain menu item will be different, such as bulgolgi beef tacos or bacon of pork and rice and vegetables. "Choi said." We want to make things a little more fun. Now we have a good understanding of our operations and we want to branch out of our comfort zone. "

Still, Choi sees the restoration side of his business as the central component of Perillas, one that will thrive in a growing economy of phantom kitchens and delivery applications.

"The way I think is: Do you know that Amazon is very much an online store?" Choi said. “They still opened retail stores. I could be wrong, but I don't think it's because they are trying to get most of their income from that. I think it's more than people like to see physical products and have an experience walking to a specific location or store and having that too. We will have our digital ordering methods and catering service, but we also don't want to give up the real shop windows where people come in, ask for a bowl and see its operations first hand. "

When Knobs open in June, it will operate from Monday to Thursday from noon to 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. at 9 p.m., and on Fridays and Saturdays from noon to 9 p.m. Meanwhile, visitors to Bow Market can visit Koshari Mama, an Egyptian restaurant that opened in the old pop-up space of Perillas, and they can try Perillas by placing an order through their website or watching future pop-ups following the restaurant. in social networks.