"People call us day and night,quot; – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Facial masks fly off the shelves as fear of the coronavirus deepens.

But now, panic causes some clients to resort to a different type of protection.

Mira Safety specializes in personal protective equipment and sells everything from full-face respirators to hazardous materials suits.

The Austin-based company says it is struggling to keep up with consumer demand as they meet orders across the country.

Products that were once considered new can soon become more conventional.

The owner, Roman Zrazhevskiy, says his sales in January exceeded what the company did throughout 2019.

While the business operates from an indescribable storage facility, it only sells products online.

"People call us day and night, right now, more people call us than we can handle," said Zrazhevskiy.

Zrazhevskiy says that the "flagship,quot; product is his CM-6M mask, a complete respirator that includes a hydration system, canteen and speech diaphragm. According to reports, the user of the mask can withstand mustard gas for almost 30 hours, according to the Mira website.

The owner said customers have also been asking for costumes of hazardous materials for children at a rapid pace.

Alanna Autler: “Are people really buying this to prepare for the coronavirus? Does that surprise you at all?

Roman Zrazhevskiy: "It doesn't surprise me, there is a viral threat and people are looking for ways to mitigate the risk."

Mitigating the risk is Zrazhevskiy's passion.

For him, it is also personal.

"I was born in 1986, a few months before the Chernobyl incident," said Zrazhevskiy. “It was always discussed in family circles, how we could have mitigated the risk, how we could have helped more people. I was always fascinated by the teams associated with emergencies like that. ”

Zrazhevskiy started Mira Safety two years ago.

Previously, the company primarily served military forces, law enforcement agencies, emergency response teams, even survivors and "preparers."

But he said that after the coronavirus, everything changed.

“Who is buying these things? Are they the final judgment day preparers or are they mom and dad down the street? Autler asked.

"Everyone," said Zrazhevskiy.

For Mira full-face respirators, which cost around $ 220, customers face a waiting time of four to six weeks.

While the N95 respirator masks claim that they filter 95% of the particles in the air, Zrazhevskiy said his CM-6M tactical gas mask filters 99.99995 percent of the particles in the air.

But admit that the product does not work properly if users do not know how to disinfect the mask or change filters.

That is why it is urging consumers to investigate any professional grade equipment they can buy.

"This is an advanced product, much more than what is needed for the coronavirus, but unfortunately this type of product is running," said Zrazhevskiy.

Autler: "What do you say to people who see this operation and think that the public is exaggerating?"

Zrazhevskiy: "I say it is better to have it and not need it than to need it and not have it … You have your life insurance, you have your health insurance, you have your car insurance, what we provide is safe at this time."

But Zrazhevskiy said that if a pandemic breaks out, the best way people can protect themselves is to stock up on food and water.

At Amazon, several vendors marked basic masks after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. UU. Warn about a possible pandemic.

However, the CDC does not recommend facial masks for the general public, warning that the articles may not effectively prevent the spread of the disease.

Instead, people are encouraged to wash their hands, avoid close contact with sick people and avoid touching their faces.

Seriously people, STOP BUYING MASKS! They are NOT effective in preventing the capture of the general public #Coronavirus, but if health care providers cannot make them care for sick patients, it puts them and our communities at risk!

https://t.co/UxZRwxxKL9 – US Surgeon General UU. (@Surgeon_General) February 29, 2020

"Seriously, people: STOP BUYING MASKS," American surgeon Jerome M. Adams wrote in a tweet. "They are NOT effective in preventing the general public from contracting the coronavirus, but if health care providers cannot make them care for sick patients, it puts them and our communities at risk!"