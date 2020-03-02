Pedestrian fatally hit by a car in northern Minnesota – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Authorities in northern Minnesota are investigating after a pedestrian was fatally hit by a car over the weekend.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office says the collision occurred on Saturday night near the intersection of County Road 3 and County Road 109, near Mission Township.

Agents found the body of a 51-year-old Merrifield man lying in the north lane of County Road 3. The driver of the car that hit the man stopped and cooperated with the authorities.

The sheriff's office says the murdered man appeared to be in the traffic lane at the time of the accident. He wore everything in black.

The name of the pedestrian is retained pending family notification.