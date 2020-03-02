Patrick Mahomes is "optimistic,quot; about the new contract with Chiefs, but the timing is complicated

Patrick Mahomes has everything related to the quarterback of the NFL franchise by Pat. (I'm sorry). Not only does the reigning MVP of the Super Bowl dominate the field, but he also knows how to answer questions about the status of his contract without saying anything substantial, but he tiptoes to any possible controversy and declares exactly what the Chiefs would expect to hear.

In that sense, his response on Sunday to a contract question on SiriusXM NFL Radio was a masterpiece.

"I am optimistic to be the head of Kansas City for a long time," Mahomes said. “I think the best thing about this team and this organization is that they handle things the right way and do things the right way. So, for me, I'm obviously optimistic about getting that contract and extending my time in Kansas City. But I will continue to be who I am, as I have been from the beginning since I was the backup until now and that is going out and loving this game, treating people in the right way and all that is handled alone. "

Well said. But the truth is that, although there is room for optimism, the moment of the seemingly inevitable extension of Mahomes' contract is a challenge.

The good news for the 24-year-old QB is that Chiefs President Clark Hunt called the deal "a priority,quot; in January, as it should be for a fourth-year player who already has a league MVP and a championship in your resume. The bad news for Mahomes is that Hunt also said the new agreement may not come in 2020.

"There will be an appropriate time sometime in the next 12 to 15 months to extend Patrick, and when I say the right time, I mean the right time for both the player and the club," said Hunt, through ESPN.

But for "the player,quot;, now is the right time. Because the most regarded player as the best quarterback in the NFL is scheduled to play the 2020 season for only $ 2.7 million.

"There is no way that is happening," the former NFL team executive and current Sporting News contributor Jeff Diamond wrote in a recent article that projects Mahomes' next deal. (He believes that Mahomes will attempt a five-year extension that adds $ 220 million in new money.) "Trust me as a former general manager who negotiated several important contracts with Mahomes agent Leigh Steinberg.

"Together with his partner Chris Cabott, Steinberg knows very well that with a contract of more than $ 200 million on the horizon, they cannot allow Mahomes to risk an injury that alters his career before going on the field next season. And there is no doubt that Mahomes is deserving the top spot on the NFL salary scale. "

It is worth noting that the collective bargaining agreement proposed by the NFL that is currently being reviewed by the NFLPA, if ratified, will have an impact on the contractual talks for Mahomes. Both parties must take into account the bumps projected in the salary limit of the league, for example.

With or without a new CBA, the limit for 2020 is expected to be $ 200 million for each team. (It was $ 188.2 million in 2019). However, according to NFL Media, "if players ratify the CBA, revenue would increase with expanded playoffs, which could increase the number, depending on whether additional revenue is counted for the salary cap or benefits. They would be expected. big jumps in 2021 and beyond under the proposed new CBA. "

However, the Chiefs are likely to exercise the fifth-year option in Mahomes as a 2017 first-round pick (they have until May 3 to do so). That would block Mahomes in its $ 2.7 million scheduled for 2020, and by 2021, it would earn the amount of the transition label, which is the average salary for the top 10 quarterbacks in 2020 (estimated at $ 24 million).

That could be the only clarity we get about Mahomes' contractual situation this spring before a possible blockade this summer becomes a viable way to force the hand of Kansas City.