Parents reflect on revealing abuse to children – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML4df0c005bdbceb435598823a9872ccaa11% %MINIFYHTML4df0c005bdbceb435598823a9872ccaa12%

Dear Amy: I am a 42 year old man. My wife is 40 years old. We were both abused when we were children.

%MINIFYHTML4df0c005bdbceb435598823a9872ccaa13% %MINIFYHTML4df0c005bdbceb435598823a9872ccaa14%

I like to drink, and now my wife has followed this path.

%MINIFYHTML4df0c005bdbceb435598823a9872ccaa15% %MINIFYHTML4df0c005bdbceb435598823a9872ccaa16%

We have two children, whom we love very much.

Should we tell our children about our past problems?

We have done very well for ourselves. Our children are great. They know we love them and they have done very well.

Obviously, they see us drinking too much sometimes.

The oldest goes to college. He is a top-notch child and knows that we love him.

I have talked about the genetics of alcohol (it applies to our family), but should I tell you about the abuse?

You always talk about being honest, but this seems to be too much?

I'm not sure if I'm trying to cover my own insecurities by telling him, or if honesty is the best policy here.

– Loving father

Dear father: Yes, honesty is the best policy. So, let's talk about your alcohol consumption.

You seem to overlook your alcohol abuse by saying it is genetic; I infer that your child abuse has also been a factor and that both are probably related to your alcohol consumption.

It is also possible that your child abuse was perpetrated by people who, like you, were abusing alcohol.

My point is that you should start your conversations by becoming real about your alcohol abuse. The most shocking statement you could make to your entire family would be to admit that you are abusing alcohol and seek recovery.

The worst message you can send is to tell your children that alcoholism is genetic (this is partially correct) while you are drinking, and sometimes drunk, in front of them. Your children will detect hypocrisy very quickly. They will also receive the message that alcohol is more powerful than them. ("Look at my friends! Resistance is useless!")

Your children love you. But, here there is a shock, all that love will remain in the background before the vulnerable legacy imposed by its untreated addiction. The children of alcoholics are often high-performance "repairers," with a deep pit of anxiety that they hide from the world. (In short, you don't really know how "great,quot; they are doing).

Yes, you should tell your children about your childhood, but not just before your child goes to college, and not while you are still drinking.

You should start by admitting your alcoholism, telling your story to a qualified therapist and working towards recovery. The Al-Anon program for children: Alateen, would be very useful for your children. Visit Al-Anon.org for information on local meetings.

Even if you are not in recovery, this would be a gift for them.

Dear Amy: I have been with my boyfriend for two and a half years. He married before and had children with his ex-wife (they are now adults).

The marriage ended almost 10 years ago, when she told him she had been having an affair.

My problem is that her family continues to invite her to family functions, not only the most important holidays, but also birthdays and others.

I have nothing against it, it just feels bad!

Am I wrong if I tell you that as long as you continue to invite her to the events, we will not attend?

My boyfriend is too kind to tell his family that bothers him, although in my opinion he shouldn't have to.

– Smart girlfriend

Dear Expert: Are you the boss of your boyfriend and his family? Can you dictate the terms of their socialization?

You have nothing against this woman; Your boyfriend's family obviously has nothing against her, and it is likely that your boyfriend doesn't care in one way or another, because if he really did, he would give them the message that he doesn't want to socialize with his ex.

If you do not want to attend events where your ex is also invited, then you can stay at home, but if you make your attendance conditional, you must be prepared to be chosen.

Dear Amy: I thought your advice for "Old Wounds,quot; was great. Yes, you should tell your parents that you were sexually assaulted in high school.

However, I would like to add that an excellent way to do this is to write a letter.

Face-to-face communication can catch people off guard.

– Been there

Dear been there: I agree that putting thoughts on paper is an ideal way to frame, and tell, a story. Thank you.

(You can send an email to Amy Dickinson at [email protected] or send a letter to Ask Amy, P.O. Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter @askingamy or Facebook.)