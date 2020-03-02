Pakistan warns the United States of "spoilers,quot; in the agreement between the United States and the Taliban in Afghanistan News

%MINIFYHTML74562b20e68d3398bd54fe8b2f3f68c511% %MINIFYHTML74562b20e68d3398bd54fe8b2f3f68c512%

Islamabad, Pakistan – Political actors in Afghanistan should set aside your "personal interests,quot; to advance the country's peace process, The Pakistani Foreign Minister said, before warning the United States of "spoilers,quot; that they could derail a historic agreement signed a day earlier to bring peace to the country.

Speaking to the press in the Pakistani capital, Islamabad, on Sunday, a day after attending the signing ceremony of an agreement that aims to end the 18-year war in the United States in neighboring Afghanistan, Shah Mehmood Qureshi He said it was important for intra-Afghans. Conversations to start quickly.

"People want peace. Now is the time to see what the (Afghan) leadership does," he said. "Do they prioritize the interests of Afghanistan or give more importance to their own personal benefits? This is a very important decision."

The agreement between the United States and the Taliban said talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban should begin before March 10.

The agreement signed on Saturday in the capital of Qatar, Doha, creates a framework for the United States and NATO to withdraw all foreign troops from Afghanistan for 14 months, until certain criteria are met.

One of those conditions, the release of more than 5,000 Afghan Taliban prisoners in government custody, has already created a possible obstacle to peace, with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani ruling out the measure.

"Be careful,quot;

Qureshi said he told U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who was also present at the signing of the agreement in Doha, that the United States should be careful with the spoilers that could derail the process.

"We cannot deny this. There were spoilers, there are spoilers," Qureshi said without giving details about the nature of the alleged "spoilers."

"In Afghanistan and abroad. So everyone should keep a close eye on those spoilers."

Pakistan has facilitated direct talks between the United States and the Afghan Taliban since they began in 2018, after having long been accused by the United States and the Afghan government of providing safe havens for Afghan Taliban leaders.

Is peace finally coming to Afghanistan?

Pakistan denies the charge, although members of the Taliban have sought refuge in their territory.

In 2016, the United States killed the then leader of the Afghan Taliban, Mullah Akhtar Mansoor, in an attack with drones in the southwestern Pakistani province of Balochistan.

"There is a feeling in Pakistan that the agreement between the United States and the Taliban has claimed Pakistan's long-standing position, since the Bonn conference (in 2001), that there is no military solution to the conflict and that the Taliban are a political reality in Afghanistan, "said Hassan Akbar, a security and foreign policy analyst based in Islamabad.

Akbar said the "spoilers,quot; referred to by the Foreign Minister could be "non-state actors such as the (called) Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL or ISIS), al-Qaeda and Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, who do not want to see the conflict end "also,quot; of the actors within Afghanistan who benefit from the war economy. "

"Afghanistan, and what happens there, has a direct impact on the security of Pakistan," Akbar said.

"Afghanistan and Pakistan share a long history of bilateral relations, not only because of ethnic ties and a shared history, but also because of the externalities of the conflict in Afghanistan that affects Pakistan."

Asad Hashim is the digital correspondent of Al Jazeera in Pakistan. Tweet @AsadHashim.