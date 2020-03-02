Orlando Scandrick has an amnesia case when it comes to his ex-girlfriend Draya Michele

Roommates, not all breaks can be respectful and mean, just ask your ex boyfriends Orlando Scandrick and Draya Michele. The two have been coming and going for months since they decided to leave it in December and now apparently Orlando can't remember who Draya is.

As we reported earlier, in December Draya Michele revealed that she and her ex-boyfriend Orlando Scandrick had separated after being together for several years. When he announced the breakup, he said this at the time: "Merry Christmas to all. So, if anyone has anything to say about me or the guy I used to be committed to, save it. We don't care. I've been single all December. ".

Then, Draya threw some shadow at Orlando a few weeks later when he accused him of having his friends drive his old car. He made a post and deleted on Twitter at the time, writing: "He got his boys driving my old car, I can't wait to see who will use my watch."

Orlando followed Draya's shadow with accusations that she sleeps and that was the reason why things ended despite having a 3-year-old son named Jur Scandrick.

That brings us to the present and current feelings of Orlando about his ex. When a fan commented on his recent Instagram post, he said: "I hate that you're not with @drayamichele. But I understand. Just keep (d) hearing you and great things will happen," he simply replied with "who is that."

Apparently, her time with Draya is such a distant memory that she can't even remember who she is … chile.

