Orange County firefighters are quarantined after being exposed to a possible coronavirus patient – Up News Info Los Angeles

– An Irvine-based Orange County Fire Authority team quarantined itself after allegedly coming into contact with a possible coronavirus patient.

The agency reported on Monday that four firefighters from Fire Station No. 20, located at 7050 Corsair, decided to undergo quarantine after transporting the patient on Saturday night.

Then they decided to quarantine inside the fire station as a precaution. All firefighters have been tested and expect results.

It is not clear if the fire station is closed.

Starting Monday morning, the O.C. The Healthcare Agency had reported only one confirmed case of coronavirus in the county. That patient has fully recovered.

The o.c. The Board of Supervisors convened an emergency meeting on Monday morning to discuss plans to train first aid teams and medical providers on how to manage coronavirus patients.

According to the CDC, COVID-19 is transmitted from person to person through close contact, usually within 6 feet, and mainly through respiratory drops when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath. People are likely to be more contagious when they are more symptomatic.