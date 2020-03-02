Oppo launches Reno 3 Pro with six cameras in India

Oppo has announced the Reno 3 Pro, the latest entry in the increasingly convoluted Reno series. It is a mid-range model that is completely separate from the Reno 3 Pro 5G launched in China in December; This model will be launched first in India.

The Reno 3 Pro feels thinner and lighter than most of its pairs, with 8.1 mm thickness and 175 g. However, its design is quite unremarkable: it is another Chinese phone without a bezel with a degraded finish and cameras everywhere that the eye can see. Oppo says that the finishes are meant to evoke the sky; The model you see above is the "Auroral Blue,quot; version, supposedly inspired by the Northern Lights, while there are also variants "Midnight Black,quot; and sunrise-pink-ish "Sky White,quot;.

The screen is a 6.4-inch 20: 9 1080p OLED panel with a fingerprint sensor on the screen and a pill-shaped cutout for two camera modules. The main one is a 44 megapixel sensor, apparently a world first, and is backed with a 2 megapixel sensor to obtain depth of field information. A higher refresh rate would have been nice, but otherwise the screen is excellent. I also like the orderly effect where the pixels around the piercer glow brightly when you use face unlock.

There is a rather large bump on the back that houses four more cameras. The main camera has a 64 megapixel sensor and f / 1.7 lens, while there is also a 13 megapixel f / 2.4 2x telephoto lens, an ultra wide angle 8 megapixel f / 2.2 and a 2 megapixel monochrome sensor. Oppo claims a hybrid zoom of up to 5x and a digital zoom of 20x; Indeed, in my brief test photos they looked pretty good up to 5 times, although I wouldn't extend it too much. However, the device I used was using non-final camera software.

Other specifications include the new MediaTek Helio P95 processor, 8 GB of RAM, 128 GB or 256 GB of expandable storage, two SIM slots, a separate microSD slot and a headphone jack. The phone runs ColorOS 7, based on Android 10. The 4,025 mAh battery can be quickly charged at 30 W with the Oppo VOOC 4.0 system, which according to the company will take it from 0 to 50 percent in 20 minutes and 100 percent at 56 Probably not necessary to say, but unlike the Chinese Reno 3 Pro 5G, this phone is not compatible with 5G.

Oppo will launch the Reno 3 Pro in India this Friday, with a price of Rs. 29,990 ($ 415) for a model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The 256 GB model will cost Rs. 32,990 ($ 455) but only appears as "coming soon,quot;.