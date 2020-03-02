OPEC tries to avoid excess oil while the coronavirus reduces demand

%MINIFYHTML15bf13748ca07c473f553a0ffc41768511% %MINIFYHTML15bf13748ca07c473f553a0ffc41768512%

"Nothing concentrates the mind of a producer as the prospect of a fall in the price of crude oil," said Robert McNally, president of Rapidan Energy Group, a market research firm.

In 2014, after failing to get Russia and others together to make production adjustments, Saudi Arabia, the de facto leader of OPEC, abandoned market management efforts, which led to prices finally falling below of the 30 dollars per barrel. That breakup led to the 2016 agreement between OPEC and Russia that helped prop up the markets for three years.

In addition, Russia's participation is likely to be relatively cheap. So far, the Russians have contributed relatively small amounts to production cuts, while the Saudis, with the help of their allies from the Persian Gulf, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates, have absorbed most of the cuts. This pattern is likely to continue, analysts say.

Brent prices have fallen around 20 percent since the end of January. Oil demand forecasts this year are decreasing as the coronavirus outbreak spreads to air travel and other activities.

On Monday, for example, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development said that if the outbreak spread widely across the Asia-Pacific region, Europe and North America, global growth could fall to 1.5 percent east. year, half of the 3 percent he had projected before the virus appeared. That puts pressure on prices, and OPEC, despite all the barrels it has, will have difficulty reversing the trend, analysts say.

"It's not really in your hands," said Bhushan Bahree, senior director of IHS Markit, a research firm, about the OPEC group. “They simply pursue the demand; people don't want to buy their oil and they don't need it. "

Mr. McNally said that OPEC and Russia needed to make a new cut of about one million barrels per day, or about 1 percent of the world's supply, this week in Vienna to help put "a flat under Brent,quot; , or about $ 40 per barrel. Even a cut of that order, he said, that would add up to 2.1 million barrels per day of existing cuts, could eventually prove insufficient to keep pace with the fall in demand.

The impact of the "coronavirus could be much broader and put the demand under downward pressure," he said.