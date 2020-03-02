OnePlus is about to launch a new product, but it is not the OnePlus 8 Pro – BGR

OnePlus generally launches a new phone, or a series of phones, every six months or so, with recent reports suggesting that the OnePlus 8 series might fall a few months earlier than expected. Some speculated that the new flagship phone will be introduced in March, given an increase in OnePlus 8 leaks lately. Not to mention that OnePlus has already confirmed one of the distinguishing features of the next flagship, which is a clear sign that an announcement may be imminent.

The coronavirus outbreak, which led the GSMA to cancel the Mobile World Congress last month, may have affected OnePlus product launch plans, even though the company had nothing planned for MWC. But OnePlus is now causing a surprise announcement for March 3, and the mysterious product does not seem to be a smartphone.

OnePlus turned to Twitter to post the following teaser video, asking fans if they can guess what will come next:

OnePlus 8 would be a reasonable assumption, but there is nothing in the clip that supports this being a phone revelation. On the other hand, it is not entirely clear what kind of product the company is causing. It seems that it is some kind of tool or component of the device, since OnePlus published some images in the UK account:

The UK account also made it clear that the progress is related to a special project that was mocked a few weeks ago, and that the product is not a telephone:

Until 2019, OnePlus only manufactured smartphones. Specifically, it had a spring event followed by an autumn announcement, and each event only had a single phone and accessories for that phone. Last year, the dawn of 5G forced OnePlus to create a series of phones for every half of the year, starting with OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T. 2019 was also the first year that OnePlus launched a new type of product: a smart TV.

With that in mind, it is unknown what OnePlus could be doing now. In addition, regardless of the product OnePlus will present on Tuesday, we still expect the OnePlus 8 series to be presented soon.

