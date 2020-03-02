Omarion's baby mom leaves Lil Fizz and kicked him out of love and hiphop!

Home Entertainment Omarion's baby mom leaves Lil Fizz and kicked him out of love...

Omarion's baby's mother, Apryl Jones, was dating former B2K member Lil Fizz. But that is over, and also the time of Lil Fizz in Love & Hiphop.

MTO News has confirmed that Apryl and Lil Fizz have separated, and Lil Fizz has no job.

Last fall, Fizz was expelled from the popular R,amp;B group of the 2000s B2K, after his bandmate Omarion discovered that he was sleeping with Apryl, the mother of his children. B2K is currently on a world tour, so Lil Fizz would have earned hundreds of thousands of dollars if Omarion had not fired him.

