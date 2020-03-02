Omarion's baby mom leaves Lil Fizz and kicked him out of love and hiphop!

Omarion's baby's mother, Apryl Jones, was dating former B2K member Lil Fizz. But that is over, and also the time of Lil Fizz in Love & Hiphop.

MTO News has confirmed that Apryl and Lil Fizz have separated, and Lil Fizz has no job.

Last fall, Fizz was expelled from the popular R,amp;B group of the 2000s B2K, after his bandmate Omarion discovered that he was sleeping with Apryl, the mother of his children. B2K is currently on a world tour, so Lil Fizz would have earned hundreds of thousands of dollars if Omarion had not fired him.

And now his other source of income, being in the successful VH1 series Love & Hip Hop is in danger.

According to one person in production, Lil Fizz is not expected to return for the new season of Love & Hip Hop Hollywood. The source told MTO News: "Apryl doesn't want him in the cast, and we're trying to get Omarion back. So Fizz won't be with us anymore."

The source added that although the launch decisions are not yet finalized, their chances of returning are very slim.

And yes, we have some receipts.

Here is a recent video from Apryl, where he talks about being: single, "and explains how he has never found the right man for her: