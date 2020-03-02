OC supervisors convene an emergency meeting to plan for coronavirus training and preparation – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Orange County supervisors convened an emergency meeting on Monday morning to discuss plans to train first aid services and medical providers on how to manage coronavirus patients.

The federal government decided on Friday to house quarantined coronavirus patients in Costa Mesa, which led a judge to withdraw a court hearing on Monday's calendar issue, according to officials from the city of Costa Mesa.

"I think the fact that we have managed to delay Fairview from being a repository of patients with COVID-19 does not mean that we are as clean as a county," said Andrew Do, Orange County supervisor. "The CDC and the World Health Organization have warned us today that this pandemic can be serious, so it is time for us to look internally and make sure we have an adequate plan … We need a game plan and a book of played instead so we don't make mistakes. "

Orange County has only one confirmed case of coronavirus. Two patients in Washington state died during the coronavirus weekend, and new cases were confirmed in New York, Rhode Island and Florida, which raised the US total. UU. At 89 from Monday morning, compared to 65 on Friday night.

The fear of the possible pandemic caused a run in Los Angeles County this weekend on essential products such as water, canned food, disinfectant wipes and hand sanitizers.