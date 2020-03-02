Oakdale police ask for public help to identify the wanted man after a series of robberies – Up News Info

The Oakdale Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying a man who they believe is behind a recent series of robberies of convenience stores and local businesses.

Investigators say an Asian man in his twenties entered an Oakdale Holiday service station on February 27 and requested the exchange for one dollar. When the cashier opened the cash register, the suspect searched the counter and stole money before leaving in a dark Jeep SUV.

%MINIFYHTML5238f095c83b088def0b7fd7c25e733211% %MINIFYHTML5238f095c83b088def0b7fd7c25e733212%

Not long after, police say they did the same at the Smokedale tobacco store in Oakdale. A similar incident was also reported at a HyVee service station.

Days later, on Sunday, March 1, police officers say a man asked for a change for a dollar at a different Holiday store in Oakdale. When the cashier opened his cash register, the man grabbed the cashier's arm and stole money from the cash register.

Police believe the suspect is the same man from the previous robberies. No weapons have been shown or involved in the incidents and no injuries have been reported. The suspect's Jeep has a stolen license plate, which says "CBB932,quot;.