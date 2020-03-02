Not only you, the blue Mondays also hinder your delivery on Amazon – Latest news

Monday's blues not only affects employees returning to work after the weekend, but also affects Amazon package deliveries as supply chain performance is affected, researchers say.

Oliver Yao, professor of decision analysis and technology at the business faculty of the University of Lehigh, discovered that process interruptions that occur when operations close during the weekend, along with human factors such as "blue Monday,quot; , impair the performance of the supply chain on Mondays.

That means a longer time between when a purchase order is received and when it is shipped, as well as more errors in order fulfillment, said Yao, who worked with researchers at the University of Maryland and the University of California at San Diego.

To reach this conclusion, Yao and his colleagues used a data set of more than 800,000 transaction records collected over a 12-month period of the U.S. General Services Administration. UU. To observe the variations in the performance of operations by days of the week.

They also analyzed the order and fulfillment data of one of the largest supermarket chains in China.

They found that the "Monday effect,quot; was frequent and significant.

For example, the time between receiving a purchase order and shipping is 9.68% longer on Mondays than other days of the week, on average.

On weekends they create bottlenecks in the distribution centers that are addressed on Mondays as orders are processed, collected, organized and sent to customers.

Humans who complete processing activities are affected by adapting to return to work, more prone to errors and less efficient, said the study that appeared in the journal Information Systems Research.

Most supply chain managers are unaware of this impact, but they can take steps to counteract the "Monday effect."

Strategies include increased staffing on Mondays (or any day you return from a break, including holidays), fewer meetings on Mondays and non-compliance activities, better training, additional payment or mood lifters, such as free coffee or motivational talks. , and check Monday work.

The most effective way to reduce Monday's performance gap is to integrate technology solutions, such as automated order processing systems, said Yao, who discovered that using electronic markets can improve Monday's performance by up to 90 percent .

For example, technology reduces Monday's performance gap by 94 percent in order-to-shipment time, 71 percent in completed orders completed and 80 percent in the portion of shipments that have an incorrect number of products.

"Technology is more useful for replacing labor when humans are more likely to make mistakes," the researchers said. "Computer-to-computer links avoid possible human effects resulting from weekend vacations."

