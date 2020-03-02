Not even Peter knows how to end his season of The Bachelor

Peter WeberThe faultless end remains intact, even for him.

During The Bachelor: Women Tell All, Chris Harrison He had some strong words to describe the end of two nights next week, which will reveal what happened after Peter sent Victoria F. home and introduced his family to Hannah Ann and the little reticent Madison.

%MINIFYHTMLc9844c549ebeada9e6e2cc0e51c1c5f711% %MINIFYHTMLc9844c549ebeada9e6e2cc0e51c1c5f712%

Chris and Peter have been describing the ending throughout the season, but this is a new kind of statement.

"It's such an unexpected ending, so unprecedented, that there isn't a single person who knows how Peter's trip will end, not even Peter," Chris said.

All that can mean is that a decision has not yet been made, and will be taken on live television next week. Are you about to ask for a second chance? Ask for your second option? Propose? Announce your relationship with one of the producers? Come back with Hannah Brown?

Peter could do anything on live television for two nights next week, which is currently the only exciting aspect of this season that would otherwise be difficult.