Not even Peter knows how to end his season of The Bachelor

Peter WeberThe faultless end remains intact, even for him.
During The Bachelor: Women Tell All, Chris Harrison He had some strong words to describe the end of two nights next week, which will reveal what happened after Peter sent Victoria F. home and introduced his family to Hannah Ann and the little reticent Madison.
Chris and Peter have been describing the ending throughout the season, but this is a new kind of statement.
"It's such an unexpected ending, so unprecedented, that there isn't a single person who knows how Peter's trip will end, not even Peter," Chris said.
All that can mean is that a decision has not yet been made, and will be taken on live television next week. Are you about to ask for a second chance? Ask for your second option? Propose? Announce your relationship with one of the producers? Come back with Hannah Brown?
Peter could do anything on live television for two nights next week, which is currently the only exciting aspect of this season that would otherwise be difficult.
After hearing Chris Harrison say that not even Peter knew how it would end, we asked the pilot and some of his ex-girlfriends about his favorite theories for last. You can see that above, but I only know that Peter does not end with his own mother. He denies it immediately, and he has also heard another rather crazy theory that seems to be saying that it is not true.
"I heard that two women are pregnant," Peter told us. "That's a little out there. Crazy, but I guess it's great because nobody knows the true ending and I'm excited that everyone finds out."
Alayah doesn't know what's going on, but she's pretty sure that Peter didn't get engaged in Australia, and Tammy says that at this point, almost any theory seems realistic.
Sydney says he thinks Peter has not made a complete decision, and that makes sense to her based on getting to know the people involved.
"We all know that he has a problem making decisions soon, so I think he may not have done it yet," she says. "Maybe it's taking an extra minute."
The BachelorThe end of two nights will begin next Monday at 8 p.m. on ABC