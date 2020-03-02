North West Rapping at Yeezy Show Season 8 is the best part of Paris fashion week

North West has been rapping in public and now performed a song on his father's Yeezy Season 8 show in Paris fashion week. Fans first heard North (who is only six years old) rapping for his friends in what is believed to have been a school performance in his hometown of Calabasas, California. Kanye was present to supervise his eldest daughter, who shares with Kim Kardashian while she performed her song without fear. Although it is sometimes difficult to distinguish words (North is only in first grade), she managed to name some people she is friends with, such as JoJo Siwa, Bow Wow and MoMo and even pointed out in her rap that they are friends in real life and not on YouTube

YEEZY's Season 8 program saw Kim, North, Kourtney, Penelope Disick and Kanye having a good time with much media attention given to the famous family. When the show began, there were many honks of those who were happy to drive around the place. Several minutes after the show, and in the middle of the models walking the runway, North took the stage with his microphone.

She didn't hit an eye while diving into her rap.

Like his school rap, it was difficult to distinguish all the words, but it was clear that he said he was not going to do bad things, promoted his father's clothing line and let his cousin Penelope know how much he loved her. .

What else would you expect from a six year old boy?

You can watch a video of North West performing in Yeezy's show and in front of his teammates in the following video player.

You can watch the North West video performing their original rap in front of their first grade classmates below.

Kanye West started his own church in January 2019 and has since become known for his spiritual transformation, his Sunday Service debut album Jesus is bornand outdoor services where you can see your family, including your children, worshiping and praising Jesus.

What do you think about northwest rap?



