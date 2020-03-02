North West makes its musical debut in Kanye West's Yeezy show

Mic drop!

northwest He has just stolen the show on the catwalk of his father's famous Paris Fashion Week. On Monday, the 6-year-old star made her musical debut while rapping an adorable song with catchy lyrics like: "This is my style."

While Ye's latest collection was a highly anticipated event that featured unique monochrome designs, it was North's singing chops that really made it unforgettable. And fortunately for fans of the famous family, his performance was broadcast live on Yeezy's website.

While the models walked the runway with the newest fashion pieces by Kanye, which was held at the Espace Oscar Niemeyer, the 6-year-old girl took center stage with her rap.

"I will never do bad things / I will walk to the street / What are those / I have new shoes, they are really cute."

Of course, the 42-year-old designer and rapper was beaming with joy when his daughter made her little heart in front of a massive crowd.