North West makes its musical debut in Kanye West's Yeezy show

Mic drop!
northwest He has just stolen the show on the catwalk of his father's famous Paris Fashion Week. On Monday, the 6-year-old star made her musical debut while rapping an adorable song with catchy lyrics like: "This is my style."
While Ye's latest collection was a highly anticipated event that featured unique monochrome designs, it was North's singing chops that really made it unforgettable. And fortunately for fans of the famous family, his performance was broadcast live on Yeezy's website.
While the models walked the runway with the newest fashion pieces by Kanye, which was held at the Espace Oscar Niemeyer, the 6-year-old girl took center stage with her rap.
"I will never do bad things / I will walk to the street / What are those / I have new shoes, they are really cute."
Of course, the 42-year-old designer and rapper was beaming with joy when his daughter made her little heart in front of a massive crowd.
At one point, the Jesus is king Star walked to the stage and proudly stood beside her daughter and was seen smiling from ear to ear as she debuted her song.
Kanye was not the only proud father in the Paris Fashion Week parade.
Kim Kardashian He seemed to sit in the front row and turned to Instagram Stories to record his baby performing on stage.
This is not the first time that North puts his voice on full screen, however, marks his debut as a soloist.
Before today, the rising star joined his father during his Sunday services, where he performed some songs with him. Even his brother Holy west, has the musical gene and has played some songs with his father and sister in the Sunday Services.
Along with his musical talents, North has shown that he is following in his mother's footsteps with his fashion talent. Kim has shared many images of her daughter's eccentric style and has even revealed that she loves dressing her friends and family.
"Designed by the fake cast of North * included," KKW Beauty's founder recently shared on Instagram, along with a picture of North posing with her friends.
Needless to say, North is on its way to selling shows with its musical and fashion skills.