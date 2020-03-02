North Korea fires two unidentified projectiles: Korean military S | North Korea News

North Korea has fired two unidentified projectiles, the South Korean army said, weeks after Pyongyang declared its moratorium on long-range missile tests.

The two devices were fired. Monday eastward over the sea from the Wonsan area on the east coast, the Joint Chiefs of Staff of South Korea said.

"The army is monitoring additional launches and maintaining readiness," the statement added. The shells flew for 240 kilometers (149 miles), reaching a height of 35 kilometers (22 miles), the military said.

North Korea conducted a series of weapons tests at the end of last year, the last one in November, often describing them as multiple rocket launch systems, although others called them ballistic missiles.

He also performed static engine tests, most recently in December.

At a party meeting later that month, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un stated that Pyongyang no longer considers himself bound by his moratoriums in nuclear and intercontinental ballistic missile tests, and threatened a demonstration of a "new strategic weapon,quot; soon.

The measure came with nuclear negotiations with the United States in a stalemate and as a unilateral deadline, Pyongyang put Washington to offer new concessions for the relief of expired sanctions.

Pyongyang had already fired missiles capable of reaching the entire continental United States. UU. And it has conducted six nuclear tests, the last of them 16 times more powerful than the Hiroshima explosion, according to the highest estimates.

It is under multiple sets of sanctions on its weapons programs of the United Nations Security Council, the United States, South Korea and other agencies.

The intense tensions in 2017 were followed by two years of nuclear diplomacy between Pyongyang and Washington, including three meetings between Kim and the president of the United States, Donald Trump, but little tangible progress was made.