Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Horseback Riding Date is epic

The error of love is strong with these two.
On Sunday, Nick Jonas Y Priyanka Chopra they took their horses to the road of the old town with the final date. Always to show their love, the couple, who married in 2018 with three luxurious ceremonies, rode and rode through California, observing the landscape while crossing the romantic vegetation and crossing the beach.
To make the excursion even better, the lovebirds made sure to dress for the theme with matching cowboy hats. Finding the perfect balance between looking good and staying warm, Nick and Priyanka put on elegant bomber jackets, dark pants and appropriate but elegant footwear.
Still in cloud nine of his excursion, the Jonas brothers The rocker shared photos of his picturesque date, which he captioned, "Sunday." For its part, the Quantico alum published a sweet photo of her and her husband holding hands on the beach while riding their horses: "Magic."
These publications could surpass those that the fan favorite couple published among themselves in honor of Valentine's Day. Serving his "Forever Valentine,quot; as a tribute, the "Only Human,quot; singer chose a black and white photo of him and Priyanka sharing a sweet hug.
Before their celebrations, the couple had a dance party to begin the romance vacation, which Nick graciously documented on social media.
Feeling the love, Priyanka paid tribute to Nick on his Instagram account with a blatant post in his honor. "My love forever," he wrote, sharing a picture of Nick on stage wearing a pair of leather pants. "It seems he looks like GI Joe with those leather pants! #Husbandappreciationpost."
When the husband and wife duo are traveling by plane around the world or starring together JoBro music videos, the couple loves to watch The voice together. In fact, the season 18 coach recently revealed that Priyanka is the biggest fan of Team Nick.
"Oh, she is a big fan of the show and has been for a long time," he said. Seth Meyers during your visit to Late night with Seth Meyers. "And then, she was there with me when I received the call … and turned around. And she came to get. She saw the chair."
Visiting the set was also a real moment for the singer of "What A Man Gotta Do,quot;. He continued: "I will say that when I saw the chair too, something happened. I had a small moment of goosebumps when I looked at it."
