Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Horseback Riding Date is epic

The error of love is strong with these two.

On Sunday, Nick Jonas Y Priyanka Chopra they took their horses to the road of the old town with the final date. Always to show their love, the couple, who married in 2018 with three luxurious ceremonies, rode and rode through California, observing the landscape while crossing the romantic vegetation and crossing the beach.

To make the excursion even better, the lovebirds made sure to dress for the theme with matching cowboy hats. Finding the perfect balance between looking good and staying warm, Nick and Priyanka put on elegant bomber jackets, dark pants and appropriate but elegant footwear.

Still in cloud nine of his excursion, the Jonas brothers The rocker shared photos of his picturesque date, which he captioned, "Sunday." For its part, the Quantico alum published a sweet photo of her and her husband holding hands on the beach while riding their horses: "Magic."