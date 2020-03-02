Niall Horan will celebrate new album with a week's residence on "The Late Late Show with James Corden,quot; – Up News Info Tampa

In celebration of the release of Niall Horan's new album, Heartbreak weather, will perform a new song every night of the week in The Late Late Show with James Corden, From March 9 to 12 from 12: 37-1: 37 AM, ET / PT], only on Up News Info and broadcast on Up News Info All Access.

Niall will also appear on the couch and participate in comedy sketches throughout the week, culminating in a new "Carpool Karaoke," which will air on Thursday, March 12.