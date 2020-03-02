Nia Long gets excited while talking about losing her father and forgiving him for doing this

Nia Long sat down for an interview with Charlamagne Tha God, where she talked about her father's loss and their relationship.

Nia has been living in California for many years, while her late father, Doughtry Long, stayed in Trenton, New Jersey, where he was an important figure in the community as a teacher, poet and artist.

Nia told the host that it took some time to understand how great her father was and forgave him for not being what she needed in her life.

Nia confessed: “I lost my father recently. He was a great man, and it is amazing. I learned more about him by being in Trenton for a week, simply gathering everything I never knew. I am an adult. My life is in California. I was in Trenton. And he was an icon in the community and did a lot for many of those children who lived there. I was really proud of him. He is a poet, writer, photographer, just a Renaissance man. ”

She said: “I loved jazz music and good food. It really was like Larenz Tate in Love Jones but older. Trenton High School made a beautiful tribute to my father. They spoke words and some of their former students came. I couldn't stop crying. I thought this is amazing. Because sometimes, what a person cannot do for their own children, they do for the world. And I agree with that if that means I had to share it. "

She continued saying: “You really have to do it for yourself. If you commit that healing with yourself, it will honestly change the way you experience your own life. Because I think for many years, I was disappointed and angry, and I wanted my father to read me a bedtime story and be there and do all the things a father is supposed to do. And I think my father had a very old way of approaching life because blacks are raised to survive. "

The star added: “And my mother and grandmother, who came from the Islands, had a different philosophy. So, if my parents had stayed together, I could still have been an actress, but I don't think it would have happened as fast as it did in my life, and I don't think it would have been part of the era that really helped define black cinema. When I look at my life, and I'm going to turn 50 this year, I can't believe it. But my point is when you reach this age, it is a beautiful moment in my life because I can really put everything into perspective, and now everything makes sense. "

He concluded by saying: “And I feel freer and more alive than in the last ten years because I understand and have forgiven myself for not forgiving people before in my own life or for forgiving my father for things he could not do. do. And it's a good thing to do. "

Nia is currently promoting her new movie, The banker, and a Netflix project with Omar Epps called Fatal issue.



