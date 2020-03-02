NFL Results Combine, highlights, better results from preliminary 2020 training

We understand why the results of NFL Combine are remarkable for many despite the fact that training in the field is among the least important aspects of the annual exploration event in Indianapolis. After all, the annual fixation on the NFL Draft prospects running in tights is the reason why the league moved the 2020 NFL Combined to primetime. Players treat these workouts as a competition, and such athletic competition is sold.

However, the new NFL Combine calendar for 2020 could hinder the consumption of results for those whose primetime viewing commitments at the end of February are established. (That Friday night episode of "Hawaii Five-0,quot; is not going to be seen alone.) That's where we come in with a live and featured updates tracker, a collection of what you need to know about Combine workouts.

Field training in the NFL Combine began Thursday with quarterbacks, wide receivers and closed wings. They continue on Friday with runners, offensive linemen and special teams, then Saturday with linemen and defensive linebackers before finishing Sunday with defensive runners.

A handful of notable names like Joe Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa and Chase Young don't participate in drills in the 2020 NFL Combine, but players like Henry Ruggs III will have the opportunity to steal this year's show.

With player measurements, medical evaluations and other aspects of the NFL Combine (mainly) in the books, below is a live follow-up of the remarkable results of the field workouts Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Results and highlights of the NFL Combine

Sunday March 1: defensive backs

5:38 p.m. Jeff Okudah returned after a sharp fall to make the wide jump and the high jump. His 41-inch vertical jump was the best among the CBs.

4:54 p.m. L & # 39; Jarius Sneed of Louisiana Tech runs a 4.38 40 on his first attempt. Unofficial, that is.

4:48 p.m. Xavier McKinney becomes lame after running his first 40. It turns out that McKinney has cramps and is finished for the day.

4:31 p.m. Utah DB Javelin Guidry had a great performance at the bench press.

Javelin K. Guidry

2020 #NFLCombine – 40-yard run: 4.29

– Bank: 21 repetitions Among the 14 (and counting) players that run below 4.30 in the 40-yard run in the Combine since 2003, Guidry's 21 bench reps are the most.@ Utah_Football The | @Jav__K – NFL Research (@NFLResearch) March 1, 2020

4:28 p.m. The corners end a rather indescribable session. The securities are ready for drills below. Xavier McKinney gained 225 pounds. 19 times earlier today.

SEC DB Bank Press Results #NFLCombine S – Kamren Curl (ARCA) 24 *

S – Daniel Thomas (AUB) 24 *

CB – CJ Henderson (UF) 20

S – Xavier McKinney (BAMA) 19

S – J.R. Reed (UGA) 15

CB – Noah Igbinoghene (AUB) 15

CB – Javaris Davis (AUB) 11 * More general in position 💪💪💪 – Saturday in the south (@SDS) March 1, 2020

4:10 p.m .: DBs have the opportunity to run the glove drill now.

2:30 pm: Javelin Guidry runs a 4.30 40 yard race twice. Average of his two races, and he is only one hundredth of a second behind Henry Ruggs III.

Friday, February 29: defensive linemen and supporters

9:32 p.m. – The third day of the NFL Combine is coming to an end. Here are the best notes of defensive linemen:

Better defensive line

2020 #NFLCombine Higher

• Raekwon Davis, Alabama (6 & # 39; 6 1/8 ") Heavier

• Leki Fotu, Utah (330) 40 yard dash

• James Smith-Williams, State of North Carolina (4.60) Bench Press Representatives

• Davon Hamilton, State of Ohio (33) Vertical jump

• Jonathan Garvin, Miami (36 ") – NFL Research (@NFLResearch) March 1, 2020

8:32 p.m. – One of the most consistent comparisons for Isaiah Simmons is the LA Chargers All-Pro safety Derwin James.

8:32 p.m. – Both Patrick Queen of LSU and Kenneth Murray of Oklahoma have arrived holding their hamstrings at the end of their second 40 years.

8:22 p.m. – Mike Mayock is impressed with Isaiah Simmons, but with the Combine he has, Mayock might have to pack No. 12 and No. 19 in the first round to get in and look for him.

8:18 p.m. – Isaiah Simmons is not going to run his second 40, which makes sense. The 4.39u that just ran would be the second fastest 40 for a linebacker since 2003, only behind Shakem Griffin's 4.38 in 2018.

Combined results of Clemson LB Isaiah Simmons so far:

▫️6-4, 238 pounds

▫️9 5/8 inch hands, 33 3/8 inch arms

▫️39 "vertical jump

▫️ 11 foot wide jump

▫️4.39 40 This man was built in a laboratory. – Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 1, 2020

8:08 p.m. – Isaiah Simmons was asked what position he holds during the media session earlier this week. His response was: "Defense." The Swiss army knife Clemson had just arrived at 4.39.

8:06 p.m. – Two possible first round selections:

Kenneth Murray of Oklahoma: 4.52

Patrick Queen of LSU: 4.56

8 p.m. – A new best moment: Willie Gay Jr. from the state of Mississippi with a 4.46.

7:56 p.m. – The best moment so far is Temple Shaun Bradley, who scored at 4.51.

7:52 p.m. – Some notable numbers so far:

Zach Braun (Wisconsin) – 4.65

Jordyn Brooks (Texas Tech) – 4.55

Nick Coe (Auburn) – 4.89

7:48 p.m. – The linebackers are on their way!

7:10 p.m. – Before the linebackers run 40, here are the best bridges.

The best in the vertical jump between #NFLCombine supporters: 1) Dante Olson, @MontanaGrizFB42 inch

2) Willie Gay Jr. @HailStateFB, 39.5

T-3) Jacob Phillips, @LSUfootball, 39

T-3) Isaiah Simmons, @ClemsonFB, 39

T-3) Casey Toohill, @StanfordFball, 39 – NFL Draft (@NFLDraft) March 1, 2020

6:54 p.m. – The official numbers are for the best defensive linemen.

6:24 p.m. – The numbers are in the vertical:

6:06 p.m. – James Smith-Williams of NC State has just executed a 4.62u. By far the best moment for a lineman today.

6:05 p.m. – Notable moments during the first execution:

A.J. Epenesa (Iowa) – 5.10

Raekwon Davis (Alabama) 5.17

James Lynch (Baylor) – 5.01

Kenny Willekes (Mich. St.) – 4.93

5:54 p.m. – A new top 40 among defensive linemen: 4.70 for Alex Highsmith of UNC-Charlotte.

5:45 p.m. – The next group of linemen is about to execute the 40.

4:50 p.m. – Today there are many eyes on Derrick Brown. Auburn's defensive tackle could reach No. 3 overall.

4:30 pm. – Defensive linemen have reached the third day in progress. Some notable 40 times so far:

Neville Gallimore (Oklahoma) – 4.79

Jordan Elliot (Missouri) – 5.03

Ross Blacklock (TCU) – 4.91

Derrick Brown (Auburn) – 5.11

4:22 p.m. – This is very sweet

Friday, February 28: brokers, offensive linemen and specialists

10 p.m. – The second day of the NFL Combine is over. The defensive line and the linebackers will show their skills on Saturday starting at 4 p.m. ET.

9:10 p.m. – The official numbers are for the runners.

8:30 pm. – Georgia has produced some great NFL runners in recent history. D & # 39; Andre Swift could be next.

8:10 p.m. – Notable 40 times for the best runners:

Clyde Edwards-Helaire (LSU) – 4.61

D & # 39; Andre Swift (Georgia) – 4.49

Jonathan Taylor (Wisconsin) – 4.41

A.J. Dillon (Boston College) – 4.53

8:05 p.m. – Jonathon Taylor with the best time of day! The badger hits 4.41u in his first run.

7:50 p.m. – A.J. Dillon 247 pounds, 41 inches vertical, 4.53 40-yard board.

So, @BCFootball RB A.J. Dillon weighed the heaviest of all runners with 247 pounds, but recorded the best vertical jump of all with 41 inches. I'm pretty sure that shouldn't happen. 😱#NFLCombine – Chase Goodbread (@ChaseGoodbread) February 29, 2020

7:48 p.m. – The best time so far belongs to Raymond Calais of Louisiana Lafayette: 4.42u.

7:43 p.m. – The first group of runners is underway.

7:20 p.m. – The linebackers have reached the bench press.

6:33 p.m. – By the way, you just mastered the combine and made a lot of money shooting draft boards.

6:33 p.m. – Wirfs officially records the 4.85, the best time by far from the first round potentials.

6:20 p.m. – Notable unofficial 40 times for possible first round selections:

Jedrick Wills Jr. (Bama) – 5.09

Mekhi Becton (Louisville) – 5.10

Tristan Wirfs (Iowa) – 4.86

Andrew Thomas (Georgia) – 5.22

Josh Jones (Houston) – 5:28

Austin Jackson (USC) – 5.07

Ceaser Ruiz (Michigan) – 5.08

5:57 p.m. – Tristan Wirfs keeps his mouth open. 4.86u in its first 40.

Wirfs would be like TE3 in this class if I wanted to – Connor Rogers (@ConnorJRogers) February 28, 2020

5:50 p.m. – These defensive linemen pumped a lot of iron.

5:30 pm. – Tristan Wirfs has just set a combined record for offensive linemen. The 36.5-inch vertical jump of the Iowa product is the best and its 10-foot, 1-inch wide jump ties the combined Kolton Miller record of 2018.

5:10 p.m. – Mekhi Becton shot draft boards in recent months. Some preliminary experts believe that it could reach number 4 in general. Becton has measured 6 feet 7 inches, 364 pounds and only ran 40 in 5.10 seconds. Tadd Haslaip has more information about the physical phenomenon of nature.

4:45 p.m. – The best race of the 40-yard day came from Steven Wirtel, a long snapper from the state of Iowa, who recorded 4.72.

Thursday, February 27: quarterbacks, open receivers and closed wings

11.00 pm – The first night of the NFL Combine is a wrap. We have the winners and losers of the quarterbacks, open receivers and closed wings. The runners, the offensive line and the special teams will leave the field tomorrow, starting at 7 p.m. ET.

10:45 p.m. – Jordan Love had an incredible 2018 season with 3,567 yards, 32 touchdowns and six interceptions. 2019 was a different story. He had 3,402 yards per pass, but added only 20 touchdowns and 17 interceptions. The teams hope to get the 2018 version of Love and Daniel Jeremiah is confident they will.

10:15 p.m. – Henry Ruggs III impressed, but falls with an injury, writes Bill Bender.

10:00 pm – Me: Analytically, the fading of the goal line is the worst pass in football. The expected point value of -0.26 per play makes it the least successful option on the goal line. It would be smart to get away from him in the future.

The NFL

9:40 p.m. – Henry Ruggs III entered the NFL combine with huge expectations. He did not disappoint.

9:08 p.m – What do six hundredths of a second look like?

9:08 p.m – Henry Ruggs III of Alabama runs a 4.28! The fastest of the day for a tenth of a second.

9:00 pm – New unofficial time faster! Darnell Mooney of Tulane with a 4.38.

8:55 p.m. – Jerry Jeudy 4.46 in his first race. CeeDee Lamb 4.51. The two main receptors on most plates.

8:50 p.m. – Second group of QB & # 39; s:

Jordan Love: 4.65u

Steven Montez: 4.58u

James Morgan: 4.89u

Shea Patterson: 4.67u

Nate Stanley: 4.65u

8:40 p.m. –The next group of athletes is running all 40 now. QB is the first.

8:20 p.m. – Daniel Jeremiah of NFL Network thinks very well of Jalen Hurts.

8:05 p.m. – It is not bad company.

7:02 p.m. – The best TE artists in the vertical jump:

6:50 p.m. – Donavon Peoples-Jones got up. The Michigan catcher can jump.

6:35 p.m. – New 40 faster: Devin Duvernay of Texas and Antonio Gibson of Memphis each clock at 4.40u.

6:25 p.m. – Chase Claypool of Notre Dame, who was asked by the teams to work as a tight end, only ran an unofficial 4.45. It is on the list of 6 feet 4 inches, 238 pounds.

6:20 p.m. – Brandon Aiyuk added to his 40-inch vertical with an unofficial 4.50.

6:15 pm – Notable QB (unofficially) in his second career:

It hurts: 4.59

Herbert: 4.69

Eason: 4.90

Fromm: 5.04

6:05 p.m. – Field marshals are getting under way. Jalen Hurts has the best unofficial time so far at 4.64. Justin Herbert goes 4.71. Jacob Eason of Washington goes 4.90 and Jake Fromm of Georgia scores at 5.01.

5:50 p.m. – Arizona State wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk is making a good case to be a first-round pick. He was overshadowed last season by the first assailant of 2019, N & # 39; Keal Harry, but exploded on the scene in 2020.

5:45 p.m. –It may hurt just to see this.

5:30 pm. – It's not related to prospects, but this is something real, said Jerry Jones.

Jerry Jones on the possibility of re-signing former WR Dez Bryant of the Cowboys: "I've thought about that a lot in the shower." Do not discard it from your hands. Considering this. – Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) February 27, 2020

4:20 p.m. – Missouri tight end Albert Okwuegbunam is making a name for himself.

Among players of at least 6 & # 39; 5 "and 250 lbs, TE Albert Okwuegbunam & # 39; s 4.49 of 40 yards is the second fastest time in the combine since 2003, only behind the selection of 1st-Rd 2019 Montez Sweat (4.41). Okwuegbunam is the fastest TE in the combine since Evan Engram (4.42) in 2017.@MizzouFootball – NFL Research (@NFLResearch) February 27, 2020

NFL Combined Schedule

The biggest change in the NFL Combine calendar for 2020 occurs in the start times of training in the field Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Now the action extends to and during primetime.

NFL Network, the exclusive television channel for all the field exercises in Combine, features seven hours of training coverage on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. On Sunday, the network will show five hours of the last group (DB) drills. Presenter Rich Eisen and draft analyst / expert Daniel Jeremiah present the Combine coverage of NFL Network with additional comments from Charles Davis and others.

Below is the full TV schedule for training and drills in the field in the 2020 NFL Combine.

The field workouts shown on television, of course, are just the tip of the iceberg that is the Combine experience of an NFL prospect. For many players, the exercises are the least relevant part of the week.

The training of a given prospect in Combine occurs after having undergone guidance, interviews, measurements, a medical examination, more interviews, media obligations, more medical examinations, a position coach interview, psychological tests, a meeting of the NFLPA, more interviews, the press bank and more psychological tests. This is technically a job interview, after all.

Below is the full player calendar for the four groups in the 2020 NFL Combine, courtesy of NFLCombine.net.

Contributors: Austin Anderson, Tom Gatto