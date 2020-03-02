New Zealand vs India – summary and statistics

New Zealand won a seven wicket victory over India in the second Test in Christchurch for an emphatic sweep of the 2-0 series on the number one side of the world.

The Black Caps fired tourists for 124 in the first hour of day three before chasing their 132 goal for the loss of three wickets.

Henry Nicholls reached the winning race when New Zealand drove home a domain that was only briefly challenged in the series when India succumbed to its first two defeats in the World Test Championship, having lost the first Test in Wellington for 10 wickets.

Openers Tom Latham (52) and Tom Blundell (55) did most of the work before falling to Umesh Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah respectively.

The throbbing victory eased much of the pain of the miserable New Zealand tour of Australia during the New Year and the series sweep underlined how difficult it is to play Black Caps at home.

& # 39; Great effort & # 39;

"Outstanding," said Kiwi captain Kane Williamson. "I don't think the final result reflects how tight that game was. As we know, there is a very fine line. India is a world class team, the best of the competition, so it is a great effort of the boys."

After the drama of day two, when 16 wickets fell when India returned to the game only to be reinstated at the end of the game, there was a dimmer atmosphere in a cloudy Hagley Oval on Monday.

India resumed 90-6 with a 97 lead, but Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah left quickly and New Zealand soon returned to the locker room to complete with just 34 more races on the board.

Trent Boult took 4-28 and Series Player Tim Southee grabbed 3-36 while New Zealand's experienced strike pairing did what they do in house conditions.

The last wicket in India fell when Bumrah charged the track for a single and was stranded when Ravindra Jadeja declined the race, a suitably chaotic end to a poor effort of a very flaunted batting order in the green fields of New Zealand.

"When you sit and look back on this series, you have to give credit to the New Zealand bowlers. You have to play extravagant shots to get races," said India captain Virat Kohli, who managed only 38 races in four entries.

"It was a combination of us that we didn't have the right execution and that New Zealand played really well in its conditions."