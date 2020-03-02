New state law and technology facilitate the process for voters on Super Tuesday – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN MATEO COUNTY (KPIX 5) – The new last-minute changes in voting rules in California aim to make things a little easier for everyone on Super Tuesday.

In Santa Clara County, they are prepared for voter crowds. But officials say that even if you are still unsure of your voting status, it is not too late due to the same day registration.

"They can go to election day, register to vote and vote," said Eric Kurhi, who works for the county.

A new state law this year also makes it easier for someone to change their political party on election day. Kurhi says that the new law does not allow anyone to vote through another party that previously could not.

"It makes it easier. There is less paperwork and it simplifies things in the voting center, "Kurhi said.

California's reliance on paper ballots provides more security, but all that paper does much more work. And saving paperwork is a goal for such centers.

Provisional ballots are reviewed and counted at the end, so the change will make those votes move a little faster.

Therefore, counties now have to add new technology to process all those ballots as quickly as possible. A new machine can process 40,000 tickets in one hour.

"We can process paper ballots much faster than ever, given the new technology," said Jim Irizarry of San Mateo County.