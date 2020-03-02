New South Wales 2nd XI vs England Lions – Live match coverage

Captain Ryan Hackney of New South Wales XI was denied a hundred against the Lions of England by DOS Ollie Robinsons!

The first Australian game reached 95 on the first day of the game of the tour in Wollongong, only to then be caught by Kent goalkeeper Ollie Robinson in front of Sussex sailor Ollie Robinson.

A moment of joy to share for the Robinsons, who, in another peculiarity, also share the same birthday, with the Kent man born on December 1, 1998 and the Sussex bowler on December 1, 1993.

Robinson's wicket could be key for Lions, as it is one of two late scalps when the XI of New South Wales closed on 242-4.

Hackney and Jason Sangha (85) had put 154 for the third gate to propel the hosts to 216-2, only for Tom Abell of Somerset to set Sangha lbw and then the Robinsons to eliminate Hackney.

Surrey's roulette, Amar Virdi, had eliminated Timothy Ward (19) before, while Durham's pacemaker Brydon Carse punished Captain Ryan Gibson (7) after the home team chose to hit North Dalton Park.

Last week, the Lions recorded their first victory over Australia A either at home or away with a nine wicket victory at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.