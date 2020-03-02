NeNe Leakes updates fans about his friendship with Wendy Williams after the consequences of exposing a private conversation

%MINIFYHTMLde64284fad3799fe215c5c065e4bc0a511% %MINIFYHTMLde64284fad3799fe215c5c065e4bc0a512%

After Wendy Williams shared her personal text conversation on her talk show, making it appear that her friend, NeNe Leakes, was planning to leave the Atlanta Housewives, the two women had a fight. That said, RHOA's celebrity now reveals where they stand.

Do Wendy and NeNe still disagree or have they made peace?

NeNe stopped at Mira what happens live with Andy Cohen when she talked about her status.

The head of Bravo and the host of the show asked what many fans had wondered since the incident occurred in January: "NeNe, are things still good between you and Wendy Williams after she announced that they were going to leave the show? "

In fact, Andy only read the question, but it really came from a fan of the show!

Well, now, they and everyone who has been curious can know the answer because she didn't hesitate at all to respond.

"Wendy and Marlo (Hampton) and I went shopping together today and had lunch, honey," he told the audience.

Then he went on to tell Andy that "I had lunch with you, then I turned around and had lunch with them (Marlo and Wendy)."

And if he wasn't sure he was telling the truth, NeNe also made sure to document the social media outlet, posting a IG story yesterday.

The short video he shared showed the two women looking glamorous in an SUV.

They were also playing dumb, showing that, in fact, they are still great friends.

As you will remember, its consequences occurred when Wendy revealed in her talk show that "I looked at my phone between commercials and NeNe sent a text message," I will leave (RHOA) "at 9:08 this morning. I know something about NeNe, everyone will cry, they will be sad, they will feel bad for her, she is carrying the weight of a huge thing on her shoulders. "

The next day, NeNe hit her on social media and wrote: ‘Private conversations should be left private! What are brides for if you can't let off steam with them on that kind of day?



