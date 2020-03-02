NeNe Leakes has the best moment of his life with Wendy Williams, but people hit the television presenter's wig – Watch the video

NeNe Leakes seems to have had a great weekend. He spent his Sunday with TV host Wendy Williams, and also made sure to post a video with the two on his social media account.

You can watch the video below, and you'll see that some of NeNe's fans are shading Wendy because of the wig she wears.

Someone said: ‘Why can't she (Wendy) wear some of her work wigs outside? Because that seems hay, "and another follower agreed:" Wendy was too rich for her wigs to keep looking like this. "

Another follower published this: "They have the strangest friendship, omg every minute they hate each other they love each other as sisters," while another person said, "I'm sorry, I thought it was two white women who tanned."

One person joked and said: "Me and my friend after the brunch / day party is over,quot; and another follower shaded Wendy for not combing her hair: "So what?! Why Wendy's hair is never done out of your show? I don't understand. "

Someone else seemed to be on the exact same page and said: "I hate that Wendy never puts effort into her wigs when she is seen in public." It's like I want to be a target for memes and roasts. "

Apart from this, NeNe wanted to impress his fans with an outfit not too long ago.

Recently, he posted some new photos in which he uses a piece of Fendi, and many fashion enthusiasts appreciated this outfit.

Other followers, on the other hand, criticized NeNe and accused her of using too much Photoshop.

Ad

"See you,quot; NeNe subtitled one of his posts, and some who hated said they couldn't see the real NeNe because of the filters or Photoshop.



Post views:

0 0