Fiji star Nemani Nadolo agreed to join Leicester for the 2020-21 season.

Nadolo has made 29 test appearances as a wing and center and with 6 & # 39; 5 "and 20 stones is a powerful finisher who also kicks goals.

He will arrive at Welford Road once the Montpellier Top 14 season is completed in June, as he previously played for the Crusaders, Green Rockets and Exeter.

"I can't wait to roll up my sleeves and break up," Nadolo said.

"It is a great opportunity for me and my family to come and establish a store in their city.

"I hope to gain the respect of fans by talking in the field."

Nadolo will join a club that will continue to be captained by Tom Youngs after the former English prostitute signed a new contract with the Gallagher Premier League fighters.

Youngs said: "All players, coaches, staff and fans have a responsibility to take us back to where we want to be and I am proud to be part of that."