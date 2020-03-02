Neil Critchley: Blackpool names former Liverpool U23 boss as head coach | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML9e0f5fc149a4bc77a8a19d452bbfb0d811% %MINIFYHTML9e0f5fc149a4bc77a8a19d452bbfb0d812%





Neil Critchley has been named head coach of League One Blackpool

%MINIFYHTML9e0f5fc149a4bc77a8a19d452bbfb0d813% %MINIFYHTML9e0f5fc149a4bc77a8a19d452bbfb0d814%

Blackpool appointed former Liverpool U23 boss Neil Critchley as head coach in an agreement until the end of the 2022-23 season.

%MINIFYHTML9e0f5fc149a4bc77a8a19d452bbfb0d815% %MINIFYHTML9e0f5fc149a4bc77a8a19d452bbfb0d816%

Critchley replaces Simon Grayson, who was fired as manager in February after a run of a 12-game victory.

"I am absolutely delighted to join Blackpool," said Critchley, who will take over his first game on Saturday against his local rivals, Fleetwood.

"The trust and faith shown by (owner) Simon (Sadler) and (executive director) Ben Mansford give me a very special feeling inside."

"I can't wait to start, I'm looking forward to the coming weeks and months, meeting the players, working on the grass, developing the team and meeting some of the fans."

Critchley spent six years with Liverpool and was put in charge of the first team twice this season, when Jurgen Klopp chose to play the U23 side in the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup.

"The time I've spent in Liverpool has been really special," Critchley added. "I have received incredibly good support from Alex Inglethorpe, the Academy Director and all the staff.

"It's a really special soccer club and it's the people who make the soccer club the place he is in. He would have had to have taken something equally special, if not more, for me to even think about leaving ".

Simon Grayson was fired by Blackpool in February

"But because of the conversations I've had here, I had a very good feeling about people, where they want the Club to go and how they want it to grow."

Blackpool chief executive Ben Mansford says he is "delighted,quot; to have named Critchley after failing an approach for Oxford United head coach Karl Robinson and assistant QPR manager John Eustace.

"Neil is one of the most talented coaches in the country and has a great experience," he said.

"Since starting his coach journey, until taking Liverpool team this season, Neil has committed his professional life to become the best."

"When he combined the time he spent at Crewe, which finally made him Director of the Academy and where the goal was to develop individuals, with his seven years in Liverpool, the last three spent with his highly respected U23, where the the team was supreme, I think we have an outstanding person to lead Blackpool forward with our own goals of returning to the Championship and beyond. "