NCAA already monitors the coronavirus and continues to prepare for the NCAA 2020 Tournament

The NCAA continues to prepare for its various winter and spring championships, including the NCAA 2020 Tournament, while monitoring the possible spread of the coronavirus, the organization confirmed to Sporting News on Monday. It also ensures that its member institutions are aware that they should contact the Center for Disease Control and Prevention for any information about the virus.

"The NCAA Institute of Sports Science recently sent two memoranda to NCAA members directing schools and conference offices to the resources of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention on the issue," said the NCAA spokeswoman , Stacey Osburn, to SN in an email.

"Otherwise, NCAA staff continues to prepare for all NCAA winter and spring championships, but we are very aware of the coronavirus and will continue to monitor in coordination with state / local health authorities and the CDC."

The NCAA statement comes after Ramogi Huma, director of the National Association of University Players, a group defending college athletes, issued a statement over the weekend that suggests the NCAA should consider taking measures and precautions extraordinary with respect to the coronavirus.

"In the wake of the emerging coronavirus pandemic, the NCAA and its universities should take precautions to protect university athletes," said Huma's statement. “They should make public what actions will be taken and when. The precautions must include the cancellation of all auxiliary events that put players in contact with crowds, such as meetings and greetings and press events. ”

The NCAA Tournament will be played at 14 sites across the country, starting on March 17 with the First Four in Dayton, Ohio. It will conclude with the Final Four and the national championship game, played in Atlanta on April 4 and 6, respectively.

In addition to the NCAA 2020 Tournament, there will be a week of regular season games in men's basketball, 32 Division I conference tournaments, a virtually identical collection of women's basketball events and championships in ice hockey and wrestling during the next month.

However, the broad statement of the NCPA seemed to be more aimed at the NCAA men's basketball tournament.

"Regarding the NCAA March Madness tournament and other sporting events, there should be a serious discussion about holding competitions without an audience present," the statement said.

"The NCAA and its universities must act now, there is no time to lose."