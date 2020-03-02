NBA report card: Clippers and clicks from Celtics, Raptors and Nets stumbling | NBA News

Three quarters of the way through the NBA season, the teams are now setting playoff rotations or considering the tank for the NBA Draft. Here are four teams for the playoffs, each preparing for the final leg in their own way.

Los Angeles Clippers (41-19, WK 19 record 4-0) – Grade A

Only two months ago, the Clippers seemed to be a team overloaded with chemical problems.

Veteran veteran Montrezl Harrell suggested yes after an outbreak at home before the Memphis Grizzlies on January 4, which led to speculation that the preferential treatment for newcomers superstar Kawhi Leonard and Paul George was to blame.

Interestingly, the Clippers who deal with two more strangers on the exchange deadline may have cured their ills. Enter the respected veterans Marcus Morris and Reggie Jackson, who will be the gears in the eight men's rotation of the Clippers upon entering the playoffs.















Morris, in particular, will be key. The nine-year veteran was averaging 19.6 points, the highest of his career, with 44 percent of three-point shots before being acquired from the Knicks. Now, as the fourth or fifth offensive option of the Clippers, Morris will be asked to play the stifling defense he is known for while providing three triples.

Morris went 4-8 from beyond the arc, scoring 18 in a victory against the Phoenix Suns last week, although he continued with a 0-5 effort in three against Denver two days later.

















Meanwhile, Leonard and George are finally playing great minutes together. Each of them started and remained on the floor in both halves during the current winning streak of four Clippers games that included home wins against the Grizzlies, Nuggets and 76ers.

After defeating the Nuggets by 30 points on Friday, the Clippers equaled them for second place in the Western Conference, preparing a final showdown of the saliva conference against their arena teammates, the Lakers.

Look for Doc Rivers to employ Leonard's two-way training, Harrell, Morris, George and the super-sub Lou Lou Williams in the crucial minutes of the games in the future. For my money, that tandem will rival any other in the league for the rest of this season.

The Clippers will show what they are made of this week. They face tough roadside games against Oklahoma City and Houston, which are on a 10-2 run with their own new lineup, before a "home,quot; confrontation with the Lakers in front of a Staple Center crowd that is usually covered in purple and gold

Boston Celtics (41-18, WK 19 record 2-1) – Grade A-

The Celtics would have had a perfect week, except for a heartbreaking waste of extra time against the Rockets on Saturday. The team was impressive in its recent stretch of four games on the west coast, winning as a visitor in Minnesota, Portland and Utah.

After a 10-1 season start, Brad Stephens suffered sporadic injuries to owner Kemba Walker, who bombed the team. Now the Celtics have learned to play without their star acquisition out of season, which has lost its last five games with pain in the left knee.

















The absence of Walker has been a great help for the development of Jayson Tatum, who assumed much of the ball handling and decision making on the floor. After his first selection of stars in his third season, Tatum is becoming one of the best talents in the league.

He often has the task of protecting the best player of the opponent, closing Leonard in the clutch while running out 39 in the Celtics' victory in double OT against the Clippers on February 13. Two games later, Tatum scored 41 in a losing effort for the Lakers. .

















The small 6-foot, 8-inch eaves resemble Leonard and LeBron James with their ball handling, distribution and defense attention skills.

Combined with the versatility of a rejuvenated Gordon Hayward, the determination and score of Marcus Smart and the surprising effectiveness of German importation Daniel Theis (8 points, 15 rebounds against Houston) and the Celtics have a formidable rotation in the playoffs. .

Boston faces Brooklyn and Utah at home this week, with a one-way trip to the humble Cavaliers, which should put even greater pressure on Toronto, who are approaching for the second seed in the East.

Toronto Raptors (42-18, record WK 19 0-3) – Grade C-

It has been an incredible regular season so far for Toronto, but last week was a low point. The Raptors lost three straight for the first time in almost three months, and could not have chosen a worse time.

With the growing Celtics on his heels, Raptors captain Kyle Lowry admitted that the team was tired before the All-Star break. The problem is that it wasn't a great break for Lowry, Pascal Siakam and coach Nick Nurse, all of whom were pushed into the league's duty instead of taking mental and physical breaks from the game.

















The Raptors have lost four of their last six, including bad shows in Brooklyn, at Charlotte's house, and, worst of all, a beating at home at the hands of potential Milwaukee playoff opponents last week.

Perhaps after winning 17 of 18 they should fail, but the continued absence of the Marc Gasol center seems to be affecting the Raptors. Headlines Serge Ibaka and Fred Van Vleet, who have been stellar this season, also suffered injuries in the previous two games.

The good news is the excellent play by OG Anunoby, born in London, who had a personal record of 32 points and seven rebounds in a loss to the Nuggets on Sunday.

















Siakam has been wonderful in its fourth season, but has suffered some cold nights of shooting in the last two games. With 6 feet and 9 inches with an excellent footwork, Siakam would be wise to return to focus on the low movements that made him a threat on the road to the NBA title last season.

The return of Ibaka, with an average of 15.9 points in his 11th season, Van Vleet, and eventually Gasol, should boost the Raptors. They could use some more bodies in their next west coast swing, facing Phoenix, Golden State and Sacramento on the road next week.

Brooklyn Nets (26-33, record WK 19 0-4) – Grade D

The Nets are clinging to the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference, but do they even want to be in the playoffs?

After entering and leaving the Nets lineup disruptively during the first half of the season, Kyrie Irving finally finally ruled out on February 20. Irving will undergo shoulder surgery and undergo another rehabilitation before returning to the floor with Kevin Durant. season.

















In his nine seasons in the NBA, Irving has adapted for more than 70 games only three times. He played 75 games before the 2015 playoffs with Cleveland, then broke in the final with a fractured left knee.

Network management should be wondering how to plan for next season, but it would be wise for them to retain Spencer Dinwiddie, Caris LeVert and Joe Harris as a reliable trio on the backcourt in Irving's absence.

Coinciding with the recent fall of the Nets, which have dropped five of six, are reduced minutes for the center Jarett Allen, who started the year strongly but is ending in a groan. The endorsement DeAndre Jordan is a shell of himself at this stage of his career, but coach Kenny Atkinson has preferred it lately.

Image:

The future of the Nets lies in the hands, and health, of Kevin Durant (center)



The combination of a healthy Kevin Durant with a team that can sneak into eighth place, and the Nets could be a threat to overthrow Milwaukee next season in the East.

The Nets have lost five of six games and face a tough road trip to Boston next week before home games against Memphis and San Antonio. They sit just four games ahead of the Wizards in eighth place, and it's not inconceivable that they end up in the lottery draw after this season.

His core would miss a possible sweep against Milwaukee, but would that be a bad thing? No one in Brooklyn is really thinking about this season.

