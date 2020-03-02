NASA's new exciting space launch system was delayed again – BGR

NASA has relied heavily on SpaceX in recent years, but when it comes to the future, the Space Launch System is the space agency's biggest bet. The SLS is supposed to be the rocket platform that sends humans back to the Moon and deeper into our solar system. It has also been delayed so many times that it is difficult to imagine that it will ever be completed.

It was not Space news Reports, the latest estimates put the debut release of the SLS sometime in the second half of 2021. That is a significant delay from recent NASA estimates and another sign that the worrying trend of delays seems to be endless.

%MINIFYHTMLb6c5cfd40941b8de70116b3771fa9e8d11% %MINIFYHTMLb6c5cfd40941b8de70116b3771fa9e8d12%

For a long time, NASA was planning the launch of the SLS in 2020. That period was already a significant delay from previous estimates, but NASA maintained that 2020 dream even after it became clear that none of the parts of the mission would . meet on time.

When the current presidential administration ordered a crew to return to the Moon by 2024, it was not difficult to find people who were very skeptical that it could be carried out on time. There are many moving parts when it comes to a mission to the Moon, and adding human travelers to the mix multiplies the complexity many times.

As NASA's own rocket system is pushed further and further away, it is even harder to imagine that all this comes together in time. Artemis's missions will eventually happen, and NASA astronauts will certainly return to the Moon sooner rather than later, but if you're still betting on the arrival of 2024, I won't hold your breath.

Image source: NASA