DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – With UNT winning it is the first league general title since the 88-89 season, it is no longer just a soccer school.

You can thank Javion Hamlet, transfer from the junior university.

Initially, Hamlet did not receive a scholarship offer from Division One. But when Up News Info 11 met him on the Denton campus, the Memphis native read some Shakespeare lines. After all, his name is Hamlet.

One phrase that stood out was: "Be honest with yourself," and he has certainly been true to himself: he never gave up his dream of playing college basketball at a high level.

Hamlet said he feels chills every time he thinks about the opportunity he has right now.

And for those who still don't know his name, they will know soon.

"To be or not to be,quot; is the question for young Hamlet. Can he and Mean Green continue this magical race in the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2010? Time will certainly tell.