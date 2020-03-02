Mother of North Texas Fall brightly by empowering others – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

%MINIFYHTMLb56fbca89b286035332dc7f064e4fa5e11% %MINIFYHTMLb56fbca89b286035332dc7f064e4fa5e12%

A mother in North Texas who broke the cycle of poverty in her own life is teaching other mothers to do the same.

Caren Bright and its growing nonprofit organization, Pamper Lake Highlands are changing lives.

Walking through the halls and appearing in the preschool classrooms to see children learn and play, Bright reflects on her own beginnings as a young mother.

“I am fourth generation poverty. I dropped out of high school after failing ninth grade twice with a reading comprehension of sixth grade and was already homeless for 20 years, ”Bright recalls.

She has come far in that time.

"We wanted more and we didn't want to live in poverty, but I didn't have the skills I needed to break that cycle," says Bright.

But she says that families in the Lake Highlands community in northeast Dallas saw something in her:

"They gave me guidance and suggestions and connected me to places I would never have connected with myself," he explains.

Bright changed his own life and felt that he had a recipe to help other mothers do the same, starting with the most basic needs: diapers.

From experience she knew, you cannot send a child to the nursery without diapers.

"Food stamps cover food, WIC covers the formula, but there is nothing that covers a basic need like diapers," says Bright.

I knew that caring for children was a necessity for women trying to get out of poverty and pursue careers.

"It is necessary to have a high school diploma to get even a salaried job," says Bright.

Five years later, Pamper Lake Highlands raises two generations, offering preparation for work and college, ESL and parenting classes and preschool for their children.

"It was an opportunity for me to improve as a mother and as a woman in general," says Shauntalae Pitts.

Pitts is a mother of six children.

"I had stayed at home and wanted to go back to school to put something in my pocket, but only the finances and childcare really didn't work for me," he explains.

The programs at Pamper Lake Highlands provided their resources.

Today, she is a certified child development associate.

“It was nothing short of surprising. It was very enlightening, ”says Pitts.

"Once they empower those two generations together, future generations will never know poverty," says Bright.

Like the woman who inspired them, the future of these families is bright.

"I just walk through the halls excited and strengthened, knowing that where I come from and where I can go is really exciting," says Bright.

Pampa Lake Highlands currently serves 85 families in the Northeast Dallas community. It is open to anyone who wishes to submit an application in the fall, for a one-year commitment.