Monday is the deadline to eliminate fish houses from most Minnesota lakes – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Monday is the deadline for removing fish houses from most of the lakes in Minnesota.

They must be removed from the ice at midnight in two thirds of the southern state.

March 16 is the deadline for lakes in the north, however, there are different extraction dates for lakes on the Canadian border.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says that fishermen should be sure to clean up the trash, noting that litter may be subject to appointments.