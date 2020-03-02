MLS: Five things we learned on Sunday | Soccer news

Watch Real Salt Lake vs. New York Red Bulls (7pm) and Toronto FC vs. New York City FC (10.05pm) at Sky Sports Football on Saturday





This is what we learned from the second day of the 2020 Major League Soccer season …

The second day of the 2020 Major League Soccer season was as attractive as the opening day, with exciting goals, a handful of debuts and a late winner.

This is what we learned from Sunday's MLS action …

Carlos Vela is the best player in the league, and he's not even close.

Carlos Vela of Los Angeles FC during his MLS game against Inter Miami

Many players, coaches and followers of the league are already on board with this idea: Carlos Vela is the best player in the MLS. It is, and it isn't even close. And if one still had doubts about the reason, the Mexican attacker, who turned 31 on Sunday, scored one of his best goals in the league so far:

These next level sequences are routine for Candle. Of course, Alejandro Pozuelo quickly gathered a prominent reel in his first season in the league in 2019, but the consistency of the Spanish pales in comparison. The native of Cancun is cut from a different fabric. And, if you ask Bob Bradley, he will probably tell you that it is an exclusive fabric.

"I have been a coach for many years and I have been fortunate to train a select group of special players," Bradley said after Sunday's game. "Carlos Vela is on that list with Hristo Stoitchkov and Mohamed Salah."

Lucas Zelarayan fits like a glove in Columbus

Lucas Zelarayan's arrival at Crew did not get the broadcast time he deserved, but after his debut on Sunday, outside viewers first tested the ingenious skills of the Argentine.

In Mexico, Zelarayan fell short in Tigres, which has one of the most lucrative lists in the Western Hemisphere, accumulating more time in the bank or in the club suites than in the field towards the end of his stay. That may never happen under Caleb Porter's supervision, which gives Zelarayan the opportunity to record his name on the MVP conversation list this season.

Inter Miami didn't look so good, offensively

1:19 The highlights of Inter Miami's first MLS game when David Beckham's new team is defeated by LA FC The highlights of Inter Miami's first MLS game when David Beckham's new team is defeated by LA FC

It is a totally fair game to summon the phrase "it was the first game for Inter Miami,quot; when it takes a defensive stance in an anti-Inter Miami debate.

However, the fact that they made their MLS debut does not save them from being analyzed, for better or worse. They have both feet in the sand and are a fair game.

That said, they didn't have a productive game on the attacking side.

Juan Agudelo of Inter Miami CF tries a shot to the front

Rodolfo Pizarro, the player who was bought for $ 12 million in Monterrey from Liga MX, did not live up to the expectations surrounding his debut in the league. The 26-year-old Mexican finished the night with two shots on goal, two more than his teammate Robbie Robinson, who offered a small goal threat at the top. Matias Pellegrini also proposed little from the left flank and was replaced in the 79th minute.

There is no doubt that Diego Alonso will finally solve it in Miami. After all, David Beckham and company prepared him with a decent list, but don't be surprised if Inter goes through a long session of growing pains.

Atlanta United needs a proven forward to replace Josef Martinez

Josef Martinez of Atlanta United is shot down in his MLS game with Nashville

On Sunday, Atlanta United revealed that his goal, King Josef Martinez, broke his ACL against Nashville SC.

The injury is, without a doubt, a great blow to the Five Stripes. To make matters worse, right now, Frank De Boer only has a healthy striker to choose from in Adam Jahn. Jahn organized a season worthy of praise with the USL Championship Phoenix Rising team in 2019, but has proven otherwise in more than 100 appearances in the MLS.

Fortunately, de Boer mentioned the possibility of signing an emergency striker. Atlanta needs to exercise that option, but they can't afford to execute it without thinking. In other words, if one wants to fill the void left by a goal scoring machine, one must do so with a goal scoring machine.

Since the main transfer window does not close until May 7, the Five Stripes will not be in a time crisis, but they will have more time to obtain the ideal signature (or not). Carlos Bocanegra has done well in recruiting players, but perhaps this is his biggest challenge so far.

Jordan Morris needs to start for the Sounders to advance

Jordan Morris (R) celebrates his goal with Joao Paulo

Like any other coach in a similar situation, Brian Schmetzer had his tactical reasons to start Miguel Ibarra about Jordan Morris. It is completely understandable.

However, in the future, Schmetzer will have no reason to do the same. Morris, who scored two goals from the bench for the Seattle Sounders, gave the defending champions a precious victory over a new Chicago Fire, consolidating their place in the Seattle starting lineup over the next few weeks.

As MLS analyst Matt Doyle noted, Morris, since June 23, has recorded 17 goals and 14 assists for clubs and countries. Morris should be far from bank treatment. It's very simple

