Minnesotans sold out Costco, target supplies in coronavirus preparation – Up News Info

A viewer sent me this photo of the medication shelves in Target on NE Mpls. pic.twitter.com/x3xr8ua4It – Kate Raddatz (@KateRaddatz) March 2, 2020

As the coronavirus has arrived in the United States, medications, food, water and other supplies are flying from the shelves in Minnesota stores.

At Costco in Eden Prairie, customers have cleaned the bread aisle.

Alison Pence was making her weekly shopping trip on Sunday, but noticed the empty shelves.

"I know what it is. It's a lot of panic," Pence said. "There was not much food left. The macaroni and cheese, the spaghetti, the water …

The Minnesota Department of Health has encouraged people to prepare for when the coronavirus reaches the state.

Health officials told people to stay with a couple of weeks of non-perishable food and supplies in case they got sick and had to stay at home.

"I have no idea how to describe it. It's as if they were preparing for an outbreak or whenever it has a storm," said buyer Eric Harris.

Up News Info visited Target at Knollwood in St. Louis Park and noticed empty shelves of water bottles. The masks also fly off the shelves.

A nurse in the parking lot said they should watch the masks at work.

"Visitors ask if they can take them and we say it can take two or they will take the whole box," he said.

Even so, health officials have urged that there is no need to panic and the risk of contracting coronavirus is currently low.

"Wash your hands, don't date sick people, just stay safe," he said.

If you are looking for supplies online, you may see a shortage of hand sanitizers on Amazon, but they currently have a variety of disinfectant wipes in stock.