Minneapolis police officer authorized to shoot the death of Mario Benjamin last August – Up News Info

Hennepin County Prosecutor Mike Freeman says he will not prosecute a Minneapolis police officer for the fatal shooting of Mario Benjamin last August.

The announcement comes after extensive investigation by the Minnesota Office of Criminal Apprehension. Freeman says: "the evidence presented in our office does not support the filing of charges against officer Jason Wolff."

On August 2, Minneapolis police officers were alerted that ShotSpotter technology detected a shot near the intersection of 25th Avenue North and Emerson Avenue.

On the scene they found a woman lying in the middle of the street.

Police say Mario Benjamin was floating on his motionless body. Investigators later discovered that the woman was his former romantic partner and the mother of his two children. His four children were on the scene when the shooting occurred.

Police say the woman planned to move to North Dakota with her four children. A fight broke out between her and Benjamin that Friday, and he fired a gun twice, hitting her right upper chest once.

The shot caused a spinal cord injury that temporarily paralyzed her from the waist down.

When the police first arrived on the scene, they initially thought that Benjamin was helping the woman.

Benjamin soon got up while he was being treated, "and they realized that he had a cinnamon gun in his right hand, and concluded that he had shot the woman."

Officers told him to drop the gun, but his orders were ignored. Wolff fired six shots at Benjamin and hit him at least five times, according to a statement.

The results of the toxicology tests later revealed that Benjamin had amphetamine, methamphetamine, naproxen and THC in his system at the time of the shooting.

Freeman issued a statement after the announcement: