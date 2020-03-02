Mike Tyson reflects on the boxing career and says he fears who he was in the past

The legendary boxer, Mike Tyson, had a very vulnerable moment in his program, Hotboxin ’with Mike Tyson, while talking with Sugar Ray Leonard.

During the episode, Tyson was moved by his past. He said he felt empty without boxing, and he feared the man he used to be.

"I know the art of fighting, I know the art of war, that's all I studied." "That's why they feared me when I was in the ring, I was an annihilator. It's all for what I was born. Now those days are gone, it's empty, I'm nothing. I'm working on the art of humility. That's the reason why the one I'm crying because I'm not that person anymore, and I miss him. Because sometimes I feel like a bitch, because I don't want that person out because if he comes out, hell will come with him. "

Mike Tyson is one of the best boxers of all time. At 20, he became the youngest boxer to win the heavyweight title. He also won his first 19 fights by knockout and 12 of them were in the first round.

These days, when he doesn't give his opinion about his podcast, he's busy running his 40-acre cannabis ranch in California.