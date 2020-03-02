Merson says: The victory of the Premier League is a greater achievement than the victory of the Champions League | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLfa62c69a4ea2c75b363b8225f4031b5a11% %MINIFYHTMLfa62c69a4ea2c75b363b8225f4031b5a12%









Paul Merson discarded any idea that Manchester City could have a better season than Liverpool if they win all the trophies on offer but finish second in the Premier League.

Speaking in The debateMerson feels that winning the Premier League in a 38-game season is a bigger achievement than winning the Champions League, and feels that national cup competitions are reduced to fortune and team size.

With Liverpool 22 clear points and on the way to a first world-class title in 30 years, Manchester City is in a good position to enter their last Champions League game in the last 16 seconds by beating Real 2-1 Madrid at the Bernabéu and secure the first national cutlery of the season in the form of the Carabao Cup on Sunday.

"Can Man City still have a better season than Liverpool? They can't. They can't. Liverpool hasn't won the league in 30 years. It's a feat to go and win it."

"When you win the Premier League, there are 38 games, week after week. You appear, you grind. Sometimes they beat you, but you have to reappear and keep getting results."

"Liverpool won the Champions League by losing more games than in the Premier League last season! How does that work? That says it all. The Premier League is the latest, week after week."

"Man City won the Carabao Cup because their team is huge and they have two teams. The FA Cup is won by lottery; the team does not win the FA Cup, the draw itself.

"Of course, the Premier League is bigger than the Champions League. Much bigger! I'd rather win the Premier League every day of the week. In the group stage you only have to win three games and tie one."

"Real Madrid? They are not the team they used to be. As a professional footballer, over the course of a season, winning the league in a 38-game season is the ultimate.

"You can lose about a third of your games in the Champions League and still win it!"

& # 39; Van Dijk on Henderson for POTY & # 39;

Virgil van Dijk should win the PFA player of the year award, says Merson

As the voting season for the PFA Player of the Year awards approaches, Merson feels that Virgil van Dijk should pick up the gong over his teammate and second favorite Jordan Henderson. Sadio Mane is the favorite for the prize.

"Virgil van Dijk has to be there. If you take him out of this team and put him on the City team, City would win the league. If you put Henderson on the City team, he wouldn't even enter the team!

"At the beginning of the season, Raheem Sterling was presenting figures that not even Messi and Ronaldo were presenting, but now it's not even a mention. It's about the moment in time. Nobody remembers August, September and October!

"Henderson, at the beginning of the season, was not always on the team, or was being replaced or was a substitute, but I think it is now a duty and has changed."

"He has dragged the team when they have fought, but for me he has been the best player and deserves to be there, but I cannot escape from Van Dijk."

& # 39; Spurs all over the place & # 39;

After his 3-2 loss to Wolves on Sunday, Tottenham is five points from the top four places, and has conceded 33 goals in the 23 games run by José Mourinho.

Merson is surprised at how open the Spurs have been behind the Portuguese chief, even if they have long-term injuries to strikers Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son.

"He simply feels that José Mourinho can't wait for this season to end again so he can start over. How many times in the era of the Premier League have you seen a Mourinho team involved in these goal parties? One thing I would expect is that Your side to be solid.

"I am surprised by the way they are playing, they are so open and they are everywhere. This manager is good enough to establish a team that does not allow goals as they have been doing."

"This man wins football matches, no matter how he wins. He prefers to win 2-0 than win 4-1! I'm worried he has to go out and excite Spurs fans; if he has been brought to excite Fans and not only win football matches, is also in trouble.

"I've seen Mourinho with smaller players than those who keep clean sheets. He won't enjoy watching this game open. He prides himself on keeping clean sheets. Nobody wins everything without keeping clean sheets."