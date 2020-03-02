Memorable moments of all time from inside the studio of actors

Anthony Behar / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal through Getty Images through Getty Images
If heaven exists, God may be the only question at this time at the pearly doors.
James Lipton, the actor became a wise interlocutor who interviewed hundreds of actors and artists over the course of more than 20 years in Within the study of actors, died Monday at the age of 93. The seemingly ageless television star only retired just over two years ago after having maintained his format reliably since the beginning of the program in 1994: an in-depth interview, followed by a list of 10 questions.
That's why we know that Brad PittThe favorite curse word is "c – k,quot;.
For its 23rd season, the Bravo series has long had relaunched in Ovation under the care of a rotating cast of hosts, starting with Alec Baldwininterviewing Henry Winkler. Baldwin was the first guest of Lipton in 1994, although the premiere of the series featured Paul Newman.
"I was in the makeup chair with my eyes closed and I felt that someone put an arm on my shoulder," Lipton recalled. The Hollywood reporter in 2013. "I opened my eyes, and right next to my head looking at me in the mirror was Paul Newman. I told my makeup artist:" That's what God wanted me to look like. It's time to correct the mistake. So it's how I want to see myself when I get out of this damn chair & # 39; ".
The always respectful, curious and discreetly enthusiastic Lipton, who won the Emmy in 2013 for the Outstanding or Special Information Series and accumulated 21 nominations over the years, was content to let the guests shine, and he is the reason why which all Meryl streep Y Mike Nichols to Jennifer Lopez Y Dave Chappelle I felt so comfortable becoming personal, speaking freely and, on more than one occasion, shedding some tears.
These are some of the best moments that can be found in Within the study of actors Through the years:
one) Everything that involves the student of the Lipton Prize: A curious student from the Actor Studio Drama School at Pace University, where Lipton was the founding dean, had more time in front of the screen than some during the audience's question and answer session in the 1990s. It was Bradley Cooper, who made several involuntary cameos that were easily unearthed once he himself became a great star.
You could see the future Oscar nominee by choosing Robert de NiroY be PennThe brains of the late 90s (approximately Wake up Y Hurlyburly, respectively), De Niro's episode arrives 14 years before Cooper played his son in Silver Linings strategy book. Cooper was also in the front row of Steven Spielberg in 1999, listening carefully.
Not surprisingly, when Lipton welcomed Cooper to the show in 2011, he introduced him as the most eagerly awaited guest, a former student who had achieved it unequivocally.
Cooper was noticeably excited talking about his acting teacher Elizabeth Kemp, who was in the audience. "I am also a preacher," he joked. "I'm not like a sob … it's ugly, so I apologize."
"He kept crying," Lipton recalled affectionately. One by one with Steve Adubato in 2016. "He is a wonderful man and, as we all know now, a brilliant actor. I auditioned him. If he had rejected him, he would have stayed in Georgetown and become a diplomat, and excellent." (Kemp died in 2017, but not before working with Cooper and Lady Gaga, who paid public tribute to her in A star has been born.)
Cooper returned with some fellow alumni for episode 250 of the series in 2013, and when they inevitably saw De Niro's clip again, they left De Niro.
By the way, Cooper also said, during the questionnaire, that the profession he would like to prove would be that of director and the one he would least like to try is a soldier: he went on to interpret the latter in American sniper and plans to try the first one in Bernstein, his next effort as a director, in which he will star in perhaps the most emblematic composer-director, Leonard Bernstein.
two) Another cameo: As if Cooper's 2011 episode wasn't charming enough, previous Within the study of actors invited Renée Zellweger I was in the audience, sitting next to Cooper's parents, Gloria and Charles.
"It was a real privilege, actually, to be here," Zellweger said, recalling his chair shift in 2003, "and it was surprisingly emotional, much like tonight."
"We thank you for coming here tonight, and we really love you so much," Lipton told him.
"It's good to say that, thanks," replied the now twice Oscar winner, who would prove to be very elusive for most of the decade.
3. Listen to voices: All the main cast of The Simpsons They met for a rare interview all together in 2003.
It's hard to beat look Dan Castellaneta, Hank Azaria Y Harry shearer tour your various characters, or really see the private Julie Kavnerwho had to leave early to take a ferry to Long Island, provide the voice of Marge, Patty and Selma (behind a cardboard cutout, because she doesn't do Marge in person, but still).
4. Everyone's favorite part: No one has been thanked more than God in the Oscars and the most cited favorite curse word in Within the study of actors It's "motherf-ker." Apparently, many people like to curse in a foreign language, including Cooper, who cited the Italian translation of "you motherf – king c – ks – ker,quot;, and Natalie Portman It was with an Arabic phrase commonly used in Israel that means "your mother's vagina."
5. Teamwork: Jonah hillwas at the hearing in 2012 to support his friend and Money ball co-star Brad Pitt.
6. Amy Poehler He prepared two sets of answers for the questionnaire, but the word he hates most if he tries to be serious or funny is "panties."
"It's disgusting," he said, blank.
7. The moment that never was: Jennifer Lawrence She declined an invitation to be on the show in 2013. At age 22, she would have been the youngest guest alone, but Kiernan Shipka appeared when he was 12 as part of the cast of Crazy men.
"Do you know how much that guy would hate me?" Lawrence joked with Entertainment Weekly About the decision "Tell me about your method? & # 39; There is no method! I never know my lines! I would be horrified."
Although she had already been nominated for two Oscars and starred in two highly successful franchises, The Hunger Games Y X MenHe added, "I love that show, but I'm not old enough. I'm not yet in a place where I can look back and think, & # 39; Oh, that's how I … & # 39; & # 39 I'm not ready. And please, I'm an animal. "
Two months later, she would be the Oscar winner for best actress for Silver Linings strategy book.
Other actors who, according to reports, have been asked numerous times to introduce themselves, but who have rejected Denzel Washington, Jack nicholson, Sean Connery Y Daniel Day-Lewis. The one who ran away was definitely Marlon Brando, a fellow student of Lipton acting at the time.
8. The highest of compliments: Being parodied means that you have achieved it. Will ferrellThe treasure of regular characters in Saturday night live including Lipton, whom he interpreted as a hyperbolic interviewer, perpetually impressed, who asks serious and deadly questions about the least important moments of an actor's career and reacts enthusiastically to each response.
"How was acting with the ET?" I ask drew Barrymore, as played by Kate Hudson.
the Old School DVD extras included a sit-down with this version of James Lipton and the cast, that is. Vince Vaughn, Luke Wilsonand Will Ferrell, and director Todd Phillips.
"It could be said that he is the most talented person on our planet," "Lipton,quot; introduced Ferrell. "I look at you and look in the eyes of an angel."
