Memorable moments of all time from inside the studio of actors

If heaven exists, God may be the only question at this time at the pearly doors.

James Lipton, the actor became a wise interlocutor who interviewed hundreds of actors and artists over the course of more than 20 years in Within the study of actors, died Monday at the age of 93. The seemingly ageless television star only retired just over two years ago after having maintained his format reliably since the beginning of the program in 1994: an in-depth interview, followed by a list of 10 questions.

That's why we know that Brad PittThe favorite curse word is "c – k,quot;.

For its 23rd season, the Bravo series has long had relaunched in Ovation under the care of a rotating cast of hosts, starting with Alec Baldwininterviewing Henry Winkler. Baldwin was the first guest of Lipton in 1994, although the premiere of the series featured Paul Newman.