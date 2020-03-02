Meghan Markle reportedly plans to attend the Met Gala after the Megxit

Meghan Markle reportedly received an invitation to the next Met Gala in May, and the Duchess of Sussex will use the star-filled event as her debut in post-royalty life. After editing as a guest British Vogue In the September issue of last year, Markle will attend the event with the editor in chief of the magazine, Edward Enninful.

According to The Daily Mailfirst Suits The actress is expected to wear a "glamorous androgynous,quot; look for the biggest fashion night, as this year's theme is based on Virginia Woolfe's Orlando which presents the main character changing his sex.

"The Met Gala is for the Who is Who in the entertainment world," explained one source. "Naturally, Meghan was one of the first names on the guest list, and Edward's team is excited that the two go together. Meghan is eager to occasionally leave without Harry so she can settle once more in Hollywood."

The annual fundraiser for the Costume Institute of the Metropolitan Museum of Art has become the most popular ticket in Hollywood in recent years, and celebrities who manage to receive an invitation always make statements with incredible attire.

This year's Met Gala will take place on May 4, and it will apparently be Markle's first major public appearance in "Hollywood,quot; after she and Prince Harry officially renounce their royal duties on March 31.

In addition to the Met Gala, Markle is also trying to act again. However, this time she is interested in Hollywood blockbusters rather than the roles in basic cable dramas. The 38-year-old actress is "planning a series of meetings in Hollywood," according to a source. Now that he has done a dubbing job for Disney, Markle is looking for a superhero movie, either as dubbing or on screen.

Markle's agent, Nick Collins of the Gersh Agency, is already entertaining multiple offers, the source says.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and their ten-month-old son Archie Harrison, currently live in a $ 10 million mansion on Vancouver Island in Canada. However, according to reports, the couple is looking for a house in California for a summer house.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will conclude their royal duties in the next few days, and will meet Queen Elizabeth, Prince William and Kate Middleton for Commonwealth Day on March 9.



