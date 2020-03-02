Meghan Markle reported that she will debut on the red carpet at Met Gala after Royal's departure

WENN / Dutch press photo

Meghan markle He could make his first non-real appearance at this year's Met Gala. Weeks after his official departure as a principal member of the royal family of Great Britain, it was reported that the Duchess of Sussex was invited to attend the prestigious fashion event that will take place on May 4.

According to reports, the 38-year-old woman will accompany British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful, with whom he worked on the magazine's "Forces of Change" theme, to the party full of stars. "The Met Gala is for the Who & # 39; s Who in the entertainment world," a source told The Sun. "Naturally, Meghan was one of the first names on the guest list, and Edward's team is excited that the two go together."

First "Suits"It is said that her husband, Prince Harry, is unlikely to join the star in what has been called her first appearance in Hollywood after Megxit." Meghan is anxious to occasionally leave without Harry so she can settle once more in Hollywood, "the source said.

The Met 2020 Gala will have the theme "About time: fashion and duration", as it celebrates the 150th anniversary of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. The inspiration for the theme came from Virginia Woolf's time travel novel "Orlando" and a film adaptation of Sally Potter in 1992. Therefore, Meghan is expected to present a "androgynous glamorous" appearance.

Meghan's attendance at the annual fundraising gala will be a dream come true for Anna Wintour, who has co-chaired the event since 1995. When asked about the guests of her dreams during an appearance in 2019 in "Today"she said," I would love to have the Duchess of Sussex and the Duchess of Cambridge together. They could leave their husbands at home; they are the two that I want. "

Meghan and Harry made an unprecedented move to separate from the royal family in early January. "After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year to begin forging a new progressive role within this institution," reads his statement.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will officially resign their positions on March 31 with the closing of their office at the royal residence of Buckingham Palace. They have been lying on the island of Vancouver, Canada, but are expected to return to the United Kingdom for a series of events that concluded with the Queen's Commonwealth Service in London on March 9.