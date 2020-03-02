Megan Thee Stallion's best friend, Kelsey Nicole, criticizes a man who claims that his record label finances his lifestyle and career

Phew! Megan Thee Stallion's camp is clearly full of attractions or dies! As we reported earlier, Meg recently revealed that he is having some problems with his record label, and his friends are not here because of anyone's criticism of the career he has built!

After Megan aired some dirty clothes about people at 1501 Record Label, the Instagram account of the label posted a photo of the CEO with the caption: "At a time when loyalty is at its lowest point, it is good to be linked with (@ jprincerespect) who is constantly teaching me how to move in this ruthless industry. And I know that terrifies some, especially those who cross me. # paybacksab * tch # 1501 #mobties "

It is not clear if the label was throwing Meg or not for saying what he said, but people in the comments section seem to think so! An Instagram user had a great opinion, stating that 150 made Megan, invested large amounts of money in her and financed her career.

Well, Megan's best friend, Kelsey Nicole, wasn't here because of that, and she closed this man in every possible way. She makes it clear that Megan has invested her own money in her career for years, and even defends the point that she has no education because she did not understand all the clauses of her contract.

"Last but not least, when Megan arrived with 1501 they didn't have to do any artistic development. In fact, she developed 1501. It was a hand situation, unfortunately the hand that your support lacked her own." .

What do you think, Roomies? Let us know in the comments!