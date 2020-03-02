Megan Thee Stallion tells fans that her record label doesn't want her to release new music

Megan Thee Stallion has something to say to her fans about bringing out new music. She highlighted the fact that she is an independent artist, but one of the two labels she is working with is trying to prevent her from releasing new music.

Watch the video that Megan shared on her social media account below.

People made sure to criticize the rapper for not reading his contract before signing it.

Someone said: ‘He said he did not read his contract before signing. Lawd … "and another follower posted this:" Jay-Z will get you out of that contract girl, don't worry. "

One commenter wrote: "Come that money and nothing else,quot; before signing that contract. "️"

Another follower published this: "I don't know why they keep signing on the labels and should know about other experiences that have come out and said the same thing."

Another follower also mentioned Jay Z and said that "Jay z helped her out of her management agreement, he will help her again."

Another fan said: Siempre Always read before signing anything! You could be signing your life. "

Another fan sent an inspiring message: ‘The secret of life is that you have all the power. If you can change your mind, you can change your life. You do not need any amount of money, connections or education. You just need to have control of your mind. All you are really doing is programming your mind. This is the secret, which many people overlook in life. The key to success is to overcome your self-limiting beliefs and align with the energy you want in life. You can be, do and have anything. "

Not long ago, Megan got excited about Jordyn Woods after the latter published some pretty spicy photos.

Megan sent some love emojis after seeing the photos.



